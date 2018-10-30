Solvang Rotary Club joined other clubs around the world Oct. 24 to mark the sixth annual World Polio Day and renew fundraising efforts to fight the disease.
Solvang City Council issued a proclamation at its Oct. 22 meeting recognizing the club for its fundraising on behalf of the international PolioPlus Campaign.
New Frontiers Natural Marketplace held a “5 Percent Friday” Oct. 26 to benefit the campaign, earning a special thank-you from the club.
Santa Ynez Valley has 100 members in four Rotary clubs — Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Valley and Solvang — all working on the campaign to eliminate polio.
Rotary International launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1985 in an effort to eliminate the crippling disease worldwide.
The polio virus spreads by person-to-person contact, typically through contaminated water, and attacks the nervous system, in some instances causing paralysis.
It mainly affects children under the age of 5, and the effort to eliminate it involves vaccinating all children throughout the world.
A vaccination program that began in the United States in the 1950s has eliminated the disease in this country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said no cases have originated here since 1979.
A Rotary Club spokesman noted that although polio cases are down by 99.9 percent, if the global campaign comes to a halt because of lack of funds, it would take less than 10 years for polio to return to pandemic levels.
As many as 200,000 new cases of polio would pop up each year in countries that have long been free of the disease, the spokesman said.
If polio was eliminated worldwide, it would save the global economy $40 billion to $50 billion in health care costs over the next 20 years, according to estimates from partners in the eradication effort.
In addition to Rotary, the partners include the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
For the next three years, the Gates Foundation will provide a 2-to-1 match for every $1 Rotary commits to polio eradication, so a $25 donation would result in a $75 contribution to the fund.
Donations can be made online at endpolio.org.
For more information about the Solvang Rotary Club, visit solvangrotary.com.