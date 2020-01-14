Solvang restaurateur to open Santa Maria eatery with drive-thru serving wood-fired pizza, sausage

A Solvang restaurateur is planning a new eatery in Santa Maria that aims to erase the boundaries between fast food and upscale dining, offering homemade sausage and wood-fired pizza that can be picked from a drive-thru window.

The planned restaurant, Fire & Vice, will be located in a new building in the Skyway Center, just west of Highway 135 on Skyway Drive.

Restaurateur Aaron Running, who owns Solvang’s Copenhagen Sausage Garden, an outdoor restaurant serving European-style sausage and beer on tap, is the man behind the new business. He is aiming to open the eatery by the end of February.

The new business will be housed in a 1,800-square-foot building that is in the final stages of construction. A 700-square-foot outdoor patio will provide outdoor seating with fire pits.

Running said the goal behind the restaurant is to expand on what’s offered at the Copenhagen Sausage Garden and make use of the building's drive-thru lane.

“This will be slightly different because of the wood-fired pizza, but it’ll be a lot of the same themes as we have at the sausage garden,” he said. “The pizzas will have high-quality homemade sausage, the same kind we have in Solvang.”