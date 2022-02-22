Solvang residents have spoken, and representatives shaping the future through the city's first comprehensive General Plan update are taking notice as they wade through the lengthy process.
During their Feb. 14 meeting, Solvang City Council members received a report on community input on alternative choices to the General Plan update.
The city’s current General Plan was developed piecemeal over the course of 33 years. The overhaul seeks to address modern challenges, changes in state laws and create forward-thinking implementation measures.
The General Plan Update Team, which includes the 15-member General Plan Advisory Committee, has been collecting community input and has held three workshops, with the latest on Jan. 13, to gather input on alternative choices. In addition, a dedicated website (www.plansolvang.com) provides community members access to all related documents as well as a sign-up form for notifications.
A community survey resulted in 183 participants, less than 1% of registered voters. The public was notified about the survey through notices in their utility bills, mentioned at public meetings and posted throughout the city.
“How do you make a decision, you know, trying to base it on what you think the majority of the community would like to see when such a lower percentage actually have something to say" Councilman Jim Thomas asked. "And those are people who (are) probably people who tend to be very involved in local activities or a particular activity like Copenhagen (Drive)."
Most respondents aren’t looking for big changes. More than 35% want no change to land use, with comments noting they like Solvang as it is. Nearly 35% were interested in an alternative that focused on the availability of affordable housing while maintaining the community’s character. Nearly 20% did not like any of the alternatives.
A great majority of respondents supported the extension of Fjord Drive. Some 65% agreed the road should be considered an alternative to alleviate local and regional traffic over the course of the next 20 years.
On the issue of parking, 60% said they didn’t believe paid parking or time-limited parking would ease parking congestion in the downtown area. Rather, some respondents commented, such programs would simply push the parking congestion farther out into residential neighborhoods.
Several questions on the survey were tied to Copenhagen Drive, the potential of closing it permanently and having other improvements for pedestrian-only environments. Nearly 70% of respondents agreed Solvang should consider additional pedestrian-oriented or pedestrian-friendly environments in the community, such as a city center plaza, expanded sidewalks and pedestrian-only streets.
Solvang has identified its plan’s guiding principles as: heritage and identity; the village; economic vitality; neighborhoods; cultural resources; natural environment; mobility and access; regional cooperation; infrastructure and amenities; resident services; jobs and housing; and good governance.
The community input and council's preliminary input were presented to the General Plan Advisory Committee on Tuesday. The recommendations will be presented to the City Council and the Planning Commission at a joint session on March 7.
Each element of the planning team will then develop or update each element of the General Plan including: Land Use Element; Community Design Element; Economic Development Element; Mobility Element; Public Facilities, Services and Infrastructure Element; Environment and Sustainability Element; Safety Element; and Housing Element.
The draft of the General Plan will be presented for public review/comment and will subsequently be presented to the Planning Commission and the City Council for initial comment, then approval.
In other business
Council members also considered defining the scope of work for a potential new, local marketing administrator.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said that, during the Feb. 3 meeting of the Tourism Advisory Committee, committee member and Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard requested the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau be reinstated.
An ad hoc committee consisting of Beard and Chair Cheryl Shallenberger was unanimously approved by the TAC to work on the development of a marketing services request for proposal.
Bradford further reported the TAC has expressed a desire to have a marketing administrator locally in Solvang. The council was asked to establish or explore organizational structure to enable the city to hire or contract such an entity to manage marketing for Solvang full-time locally.
Councilman Mark Infanti and City Attorney Dave Fleishman said reinstating the mutual benefit nonprofit would be problematic on a number of levels and recommended starting anew.
“The organization of SVCB as it exists does not give us much control, so resurrecting it would be a good approach,” Infanti said.
Council members were particularly concerned with having local staff to deal with events as they roll through town.
“The old SCVB did nothing with special events and my concern is … the organizers trying to put on special events here are not getting cooperation, not getting any communication, and there’s no local person the day of an event that’s special. If there’s anything that needs to be done or handled, it’s not handled because there’s no one local to do that with the model that we currently have,” Uhrig said.
The council directed the TAC to write a scope of work for a request for proposal that would lead to local, full-time staff who would coordinate events while also attending such events for immediate response to issues that may arise.
“We’re looking for someone to come in with an organization that can coordinate all events from a marketing contractor with the city outside, that is a single point of contact that’s here 8 to 5, Monday through Friday,” Infanti said.
Uhrig said the city needs to develop two requests for proposals: one for events, and one for media and marketing.
“What we’re asking the marketing arm to do is they don't necessarily have to be here, but we’re asking the special events person to be available, and be available on those days the events are going on because they have to be,” Uhrig said.
In addition, Councilman Robert Clarke appointed David Brents, co-owner of Succulent Cafe, to serve on the TAC after Barry Prescott’s resignation from the body.