State water deliveries to Solvang have been shut down while the California Department of Water Resources conducts annual maintenance work on the Coastal Branch Pipeline of the State Water Project, a city spokesman said.
Solvang’s state water deliveries halted last Friday and won’t resume until after Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Most city water users will not notice a change in the water they are receiving, the spokesman said.
Instead of an 80/20 blend of state water to local water, customers are receiving 100 percent local water, which is known for being harder and having a different taste, which some prefer.
However, residents who use a water softening unit may have to adjust it for harder water in order to achieve the same soft-water, the spokesman said.
Glasses coming out of a dishwasher also may have a slightly white cloudy look caused by hard water deposits, which may be alleviated by using a rinse additive.
“Rest assured, the water you receive will continue to meet the same quality standards,” the spokesman said.