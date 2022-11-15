Citizens reading the fine print took Solvang City Council and staff to task Monday night as they questioned the ballot verbiage used for the recent sales tax measure, a quarter-million-dollar final payment to former City Manager Xenia Bradford, and the basis for water use penalties.
“I wanted to congratulate you on the sales tax increase that was passed, but I don't think it meets your transparency disclosure and your compassion that I think all of you have for the citizens of Solvang,” Solvang resident Allan Jones said.
He noted that ballot Measure U2022, Sales Tax Measure stated not a one-percent increase but “a local 1¢ sales tax.”
“It’s a one percent increase. You can’t just say one cent. The only thing I can think of is that whoever wrote that meant to say ‘one cent’ to try to fool the voter,” Jones said.
He requested the city put the measure on hold, then bring it back to the voters on a future ballot and “have full disclosure on these things to make it clear to everybody what they’re voting on.”
With an undetermined number of ballots yet tallied, the measure currently sits at 64 percent of the 1,442 votes tallied in favor of the measure which increases sales tax within city limits from 7.75% to 8.75%.
Allan said he’s been talking to residents about the measure, some of whom have made it clear they didn’t know the “1¢” may actually mean “1%.” One referred to a city staff member’s comment that tourists pay most of the sales tax, while Allan pointed out anyone, including local residents, who purchase anything in the city will pay the increase.
He claimed the “arguments for were deceptive and there are no arguments against” the ballot measure as posted in the voter pamphlet.
Others told him they thought they avoided that tax altogether by purchasing online, but Allan noted online sales are also subject to the sales tax.
Since April 1, 2019, any online retailer with more than 200 transactions or more than $100,000 in California sales must collect state and local taxes.
Allan said further confusion will come from online vendors looking at zip codes to determine sales tax. Some residents of the unincorporated area surrounding Solvang fall in a shared zip code while not actually living in the taxable zone.
Rene Kaerskov, owner of Kaerskov Vineyard and Danish Mill Bakery, took issue with the city’s final $250,000 payout to its former city manager, Xenia Bradford, who reportedly resigned effective immediately Sept. 30. He spotted the payout on the consent calendar “warrants” item where the Oct. 6 payment was noted without further comment.
“The (sales tax collection increase from the) first $25 to $50 million in sales you already spent on getting rid of Xenia for whatever reason,” Kaerskov said.
He questioned the payout based on his understanding of terms of the city manager contract which provide varying payouts depending upon whether the individual is released by the city as an at-will employee, resigns or is fired. He added the city will face additional expenses as a result of her departure including recruitment, down time and training of a replacement.
“I think you owe the taxpayers and the residents an explanation why we’re spending close to half a million bucks getting rid of a competent woman and a city manager who apparently was doing a fine job, unless there’s something we don't know, was chair of Central Coast League of City Managers and even got a national award for city budgeting,” Kaerskov said.
And Solvang resident Ted Hansen echoed requests made by residents at prior meetings that the city reconsider its water penalty structure.
Hansen said he returned from a six month deployment to face $465 in water use penalties on his home which houses six residents. He said the current method of comparing water use with that of two years ago on any given property was unfair, particularly on rental properties where the needs of any property’s residents may change as occupancy changes.
“If a childless couple lived there, now my water usage is compared to theirs,” he said. “… We want this to be a family town. Large families shouldn’t be punished excessively for living on Solvang. We’ve got to find a solution that doesn’t harm our families.”
Council Member Clau Orona called for a clear effort by the city to educate residents on the need to cut back water usage, including providing information on methods for doing so. She said she still sees residents washing their sidewalks, which is currently banned, and watering their gardens in spite of the state mandate to cut back on water usage and the city’s penalty system.
Mayor Charlie Uhrig implored voters to turn out for elections, particularly given the new by-district election process. He noted the District 3 contenders are currently split by just 11 votes.
“Just to remind everybody, your vote locally is very, very important. It really does matter,” Uhrig said.
Council Member Robert Clarke questioned the city’s purchase of a brand new mini excavator to the tune of more than $89,000 when used mini excavators are running $50,000 to $60,000. The city had already entered a contract for the purchase by the time the council was asked to approve it on the consent agenda.
“I wish going forward we could be more creative in looking at ways to save money,” Clarke said.
In other news, Council Member Jim Thomas said he was bothered that the Veterans Day Parade was held in Santa Ynez rather than Solvang and said he would like to see the next council “do whatever they could to get that parade back.”
In action items, the council:
- Unanimously approved $50,389 for the daily light and music show for Julefest. The costs cover adding technology to existing as well as new lights in trees at Solvang Park to activate them in coordination with music;
- Unanimously approved a $27,500 contract with Ralph Andersen & Associates for recruitment services related to filling the city manager position. Interim City Manager Brad Vidro said the firm has further reach than the city putting out their own search.
- Unanimously approved a $20,000 contract with an agent to pursue the potential purchase of 410 Second Street to serve as Santa Ynez Valley Transit offices. The service is currently housed in the Veterans Hall, but must move by the new year. Funds for the property’s purchase, retrofit and move-in will be covered, at least in part, by capital improvement funds already set aside in the transit budget;
- Approved, by 4-0 vote with Orona recusing herself, providing $50,000 to Solvang Chamber of Commerce to support creating, printing and distributing maps, guides and brochures.
In June, the Chamber requested $250,000 for two years each for marketing, maps and distribution, operational costs, and events. At that time, the city granted $50,000 for maps, distribution, and business listings.
In July, the Chamber requested an additional $200,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year to fund marketing and operating costs. The City Council appointed Uhrig and Thomas as sub-committee to review the funding request.
In September, the Tourism Advisory Committee reviewed the marketing plan and budget for the city’s contract with The Abbi Agency. The TAC did not recommend an allocation of funds toward printed marketing materials.
In reviewing the marketing plan and budget from the TAC and the Chamber request, the sub-committee recommended limiting the Chamber budget to $50,000 specifically for printed marketing materials will help drive visitation and sales for the business community.