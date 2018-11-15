A 70-year-old woman was injured Thursday morning in Solvang when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Mission Drive in a crosswalk, said a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The Solvang woman, who was not identified, was walking northbound across Mission Drive at Fourth Place about 9 a.m. when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by an 88-year-old Solvang man, who also was not identified.
She landed 10 to 12 feet from the point of impact and suffered what appeared to be serious injuries, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. She was subsequently transported to a hospital.
The driver told investigators the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the woman crossing the street.
Hoover said the incident was determined to be an accident, and the driver was not cited.
“The Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to remind community members to look both ways when crossing the street and to never expect that a car is going to stop for you,” Hoover said. “Drivers should always be especially vigilant when approaching a crosswalk.”