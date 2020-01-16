Solvang OKs six-month contract with IDK Events; Business response to holiday season positive

“Julefest was an amazing event,” said Bendt Olsen, owner of Olsen’s Bakery. He said other bakeries and restaurants in town also “did OK,” and noted that, since moving to Solvang in 1965, “I’ve never seen that many people in Solvang for the month of December.”

The staff report called for services to include Solvang’s tourism website, social media, special events, data management, targeting analytics and visitors center management. The council directed staff to work with IDK Events to hash out contract details, then return to council for final approval.

“I sense that the Council has other things they could be focused on than the nitty gritty details of hosting an event,” said IDK President and Founding Partner Scott Shuemake.

He added that while IDK is not a destination marketing firm, Visit Santa Ynez Valley “does an excellent job” and his company believes “marketing is served best through experiences.” Shuemake said the company would like to focus on improving the city’s tourism marketing infrastructure while also producing events “without the city continuing to dole out money without a plan.”