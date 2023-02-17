Solvang City Council members Monday unanimously approved the Draft Housing Element of the General Plan for submittal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development after having received extensive feedback from the community.

“We don’t have to figure out the mechanics of whether and how development would occur. … When the housing element goes to HCD and is approved, the city will still have design review, planning commission, planning staff, city council, (environmental impact report) and other resources to look at it. But until that time the city could be subject to both litigation and builders’ remedy,” said Solvang General Plan Advisory Committee member Elizabeth Breen.

The Housing Element is one of nine elements of the city’s General Plan, a state-required document which helps define the future direction of a city. It addresses the city’s efforts to meet housing needs over the next eight years before the planning tool is again revisited on a schedule prescribed by the state.

