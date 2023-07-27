072423 Ana_Stenersen.jpg

Solvang resident Ana Stenseren, a career nurse and employee of CenCal Health, will receive the 14th annual Making a Difference national award for her commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable individuals in the community.

Stenersen, a nurse and employee of CenCal Health, will accept her award this summer from the Association for Community Affiliated Plans of Washington D.C., a national trade organization that represents nonprofit safety net health plans — a program of which CenCal is a member.

“Ms. Stenersen’s passion exemplifies what the Making a Difference Award is all about,” said Enrique Martinez-Vidal, ACAP vice president for Quality and Operations. “Addressing the social determinants of health is a key priority of ACAP’s and has been at the forefront of Ms. Stenersen’s work at CenCal Health. Her dedication to helping patients and improving the quality of care of thousands is why we honor her today.”

