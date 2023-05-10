The Solvang City Council has appointed Scott Gold to serve on the Planning Commission after Justin Rodriguez resigned on April 19. The term expires Dec. 21, 2024.

According to a staff report by Solvang Planning Manager Sophia Checa, there was no explanation for Rodriguez’s resignation. An e-mail dated April 19 simply stated, “I will be stepping down from my position on the planning commission effective immediately so will not be attending the May meeting. Please let me know what else is needed from me and I will be glad to help.”

Rodriguez was appointed Jan. 23 by Council Member David Brown to fill the post from a pool of applicants. The city’s municipal code placed the responsibility for filling the vacancy again on Brown.

