Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge

The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.

City Council members voted 4-0, with Council Member Chris Djernaes abstaining, to draft a resolution that opens the door to district mapping.

Under California law, the city has 45 days to pass the ordinance, then 90 days to run two public hearings, draw up district maps, and hold at least two additional public hearings on the proposed maps before adopting the system.

As a charter city, Solvang’s mayor would continue to be voted on by the population at large while the four council members would each represent a given district defined by the mapping process. The districts do not have to be defined geographically.

“I have zero problem with district elections. That’s fine. If that’s what we want to do, that’s fine. I just wish we would have done it two years ago because the state came down with it and I think it should have been handled sooner,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.