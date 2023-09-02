With slim discussion and no members of the public speaking out, Solvang on Monday moved toward establishing a camping ordinance in an effort to align with recent case law.
The first reading of the ordinance passed 4-0 with Council Member Clau Orona absent.
City Attorney David Fleishman said staff penned the ordinance as a result of July 10 council direction to address “recent changes in case law from various courts that have limited local governments’ ability to regulate camping within the city limits.”
That case law precludes a municipality from citing individuals for camping or sleeping in public if there are no shelter spaces available.
The ordinance, modeled after a similar effort adopted by Grover Beach last winter, will allow “severely regulated” camping under “very restricted circumstances” to conform with state law, Fleishman said.
If the ordinance is approved upon second reading, it would essentially prohibit camping on city property, rights of way and essential public facilities such as public utilities “except where they don’t have any other options and then those obviously would be circumscribed,” Fleishman said.
As proposed, camping would be banned anywhere within the Tourism Retail Commercial district, on the city’s property, or where the city has leaseholder easement rights for public utilities within 100 feet of Mission Drive and other specified locations within the city.
The ordinance also establishes a 24-hour time limit for camping. If not removed or relocated at least two blocks or 1,200 feet, whichever is greater, the city may post notice at the location that the camp, and all associated camp materials, must be removed no more than 72 hours later and all personal property remaining will be removed.
“So we’re trying to avoid having the camps actually get set up and established by allowing them only for limited periods of time,” Fleishman said.
That three day buffer may be cut short if enforcement officials believe illegal activity other than camping itself is occurring in or near the site.
In addition, the ordinance limits camping in vehicles on public property and rights of way to the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. And bans altogether vehicle camping within 200 feet of schools and in the TRC.
In answer to council questions, Fleishman said the riverbed provides its own special challenges.
“It’s a large area and that’s somewhat difficult because some of it is within city limits, some if it is not, some is difficult to get into,” he said.
Camping is a concern there due to the location of city wells and other utility infrastructure there.
“The difficulty sometimes that we run into is: some of the people are not interested in housing; they’re not interested in shelter; they’re interested in remaining out there and that’s a multi-faceted issue we talked about in July … ,” Fleishman said.
Council Member Elizabeth Orona noted the ordinance does not spell out particular properties, but Fleishman explained such strict definitions would then lead the city to need to update its ordinance any time it acquired or released property. He suggested the city may publicly post a map of current areas covered by the ordinance.