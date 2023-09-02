With slim discussion and no members of the public speaking out, Solvang on Monday moved toward establishing a camping ordinance in an effort to align with recent case law.

The first reading of the ordinance passed 4-0 with Council Member Clau Orona absent.

City Attorney David Fleishman said staff penned the ordinance as a result of July 10 council direction to address “recent changes in case law from various courts that have limited local governments’ ability to regulate camping within the city limits.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you