The Solvang mayor on Monday defended the appointment of a 16-year-old to the Tourism Advisory Council, while the City Council received updates on ongoing programs and announced community events.
During council comments, Mayor Charlie Uhrig directly addressed recent concerns by citizens who have expressed disdain for the council’s decision to appoint 16-year-old Alexander Grenier to the Tourism Advisory Council.
Residents have spoken against the appointment as irresponsible and unwise during public meetings of the Tourism Advisory Council and the City Council.
“We were looking for someone that was different in bringing up Alex Grenier as part of that,” Uhrig said.
“All of the applicants were very well-qualified, but I know I was looking for a younger person,” he continued, noting there were no other applicants under the age of 25.
“I’m really looking for someone that’s going to be able to give ideas of what kids want. We’re not here just for the wine drinkers. We’re here for families as well, and that was my reasoning for going forward with Mr. Grenier, and I hope that puts that to rest. He has my full support in … being part of this committee and giving ideas there. Hopefully, the rest of the committee will be supportive of him and this Tourism Advisory Council going forward,” Uhrig said.
The high school student who works at the Solvang Chamber of Commerce was appointed alongside his boss, Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard, to serve on the seven-member committee. There were 13 applicants.
Uhrig also offered the latest updates on the Food Bank distribution which has continued for more than a year at Bethania Lutheran Church. He reported 225 households representing 916 individuals were served Aug. 15, and 221 households representing 866 people were included in the free food distribution on Aug. 21.
In other business, the council set a new date for a public hearing on an electric trolley license application by Horzes Entertainment LLC. The hearing now will be held at the Oct. 11 meeting, as the applicant still was working with the California Highway Patrol to complete vehicle inspections.
Councilman Mark Infanti also tossed into the ring consideration of a citywide, free bicycle-sharing program.
In addition, he requested that city staff look into applying for some of the $5.2 billion state water and drought resilience funds proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The councilman noted Solvang is in the midst of a multiphase water treatment plant upgrade, which will provide water recycling capability, and state funds could help pay for the infrastructure needed to get water back across the river to the city.
In other action, the council:
— Approved the Chamber of Commerce local business map QR code placement on city facilities;
— Approved the cooperative agreement with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) to receive $1.2 million in Measure A funding toward the Caltrans Project to replace the Highway 246 Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge;
— Approved a $74,000 contract with Sunbeam Solar Technologies Inc. (DBA SunbeamConsulting) for on-call professional services.