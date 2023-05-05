A 69-year-old Solvang man was killed while attempting to cross Highway 246 on foot near the Chumash Casino Resort early Friday.

According to the Buellton Area California Highway Patrol office, Robert Miller was walking southbound across the eastbound lane of Highway 246 just west of Casino Drive around 12 a.m. Friday and was wearing dark clothes.

As Miller attempted to cross the highway, Robert Lamb, 71, of Camarillo, was driving a white 2011 Ford F-250 truck westbound on Highway 246 at approximately 40 mph, Sgt. Charmaine Fajardo said.

