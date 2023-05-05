A 69-year-old Solvang man was killed while attempting to cross Highway 246 on foot near the Chumash Casino Resort early Friday.
According to the Buellton Area California Highway Patrol office, Robert Miller was walking southbound across the eastbound lane of Highway 246 just west of Casino Drive around 12 a.m. Friday and was wearing dark clothes.
As Miller attempted to cross the highway, Robert Lamb, 71, of Camarillo, was driving a white 2011 Ford F-250 truck westbound on Highway 246 at approximately 40 mph, Sgt. Charmaine Fajardo said.
Miller began to run southbound across the westbound lane, directly in front of Lamb's vehicle. Fajardo said Lamb saw Miller in the path of his vehicle and applied his brakes, but was unable to stop before the right front of his Ford truck collided with Miller.
Fajardo said Miller was transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital via ambulance and was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.
Fajardo said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash and that the Chumash Casino provided surveillance footage that captured the collision. Fajardo said that while the collision is under investigation, at this point it does not appear to be an intentional act by the pedestrian.
Fajardo asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Buellton CHP office at (805) 688-5551.