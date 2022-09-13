091222 Fatal ballard canyon crash, SBCFD.jpg

The wreckage of a 2005 BMW M3 lies beneath an oak tree about 20 feet below Ballard Canyon Road in this photo from Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash Monday night left the driver dead and three passengers injured.

 Contributed

A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said.

Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.

His passengers all suffered major injuries in the crash.

