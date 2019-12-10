Maintaining its reputation as Danish Capital of the U.S.A. and as one of "America's most Christmassy Towns," Solvang lit up the night with holiday spirit Friday, attracting large crowds to the village center to witness the official Julefest tree lighting ceremony.
Despite light rain and cool temperatures, locals and visitors gathered dressed in winter wear, fanned out their umbrellas and waited for the celebratory moment.
Honoring Solvang Julefest grand marshals Bent Olsen and John Martino for their teamwork, which garnered the support and realization of a live planted Christmas tree in Solvang Park for the first time in years, Mayor Ryan Toussaint commended the pair who were charged with initiating the flip of the tree's light switch.
The 20-foot blue spruce adorned with large colorful ornaments, strings of lights and a grand star topper, cast its light on the cheering crowd.
Music and excitement ushered in a group of dancers from Fossemalle who delicately performed a traditional Scandinavian dance around the Christmas tree.
Members of a capella group Mistique, fourth generation Solvang resident and talent show winner Elizabeth Enderly, and singer Katrina Bouras each entertained the crowd with uplifting songs.
The Valley Wind Ensemble enchanted listeners with harmonic melodies as wide-eyed children bundled in jackets and blankets enjoyed the evening.
Solvang's Julefest Parade which was held on Saturday, drew hundreds of spectators to watch approximately 40 parade entries stroll, march, trot…
Since "Locally owned, Internationally known" event producers IDK Events won the bid to design and execute Solvang's month-long signature Julefest celebration in September, co-founder and company president Scott Shuemake and his team have been working around the clock to pull off a memorable snow-filled event that he hopes locals will love.
Longtime friends John Martino and Bent Olsen of Olsen's Bakery have been named 2019 Solvang Julefest Parade grand marshals for their commitment to the betterment of the city.