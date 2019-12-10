{{featured_button_text}}

Maintaining its reputation as Danish Capital of the U.S.A. and as one of "America's most Christmassy Towns," Solvang lit up the night with holiday spirit Friday, attracting large crowds to the village center to witness the official Julefest tree lighting ceremony.

Despite light rain and cool temperatures, locals and visitors gathered dressed in winter wear, fanned out their umbrellas and waited for the celebratory moment.

Honoring Solvang Julefest grand marshals Bent Olsen and John Martino for their teamwork, which garnered the support and realization of a live planted Christmas tree in Solvang Park for the first time in years, Mayor Ryan Toussaint commended the pair who were charged with initiating the flip of the tree's light switch.

The 20-foot blue spruce adorned with large colorful ornaments, strings of lights and a grand star topper, cast its light on the cheering crowd.

Music and excitement ushered in a group of dancers from Fossemalle who delicately performed a traditional Scandinavian dance around the Christmas tree.

Members of a capella group Mistique, fourth generation Solvang resident and talent show winner Elizabeth Enderly, and singer Katrina Bouras each entertained the crowd with uplifting songs.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The Valley Wind Ensemble enchanted listeners with harmonic melodies as wide-eyed children bundled in jackets and blankets enjoyed the evening.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0