Holiday cheer has arrived again in Solvang and is on full display as the monthlong Julefest celebration officially kicks off with the town's annual tree lighting ceremony at Solvang Park on Friday and the Julefest parade on Saturday.
Lighting of the 20-something foot blue spruce — that was trucked in from Idaho in October 2019 to serve as the town's Christmas tree — will be held in Solvang Park Friday at 5 p.m. The ceremony will feature live music and dance performances by local talent.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a lively lineup of colorful floats, cars, horses and festive dancers at the annual Julefest Parade. The route is expected to head west on Mission Drive from the Veterans Hall, south on Fourth Street, east on Copenhagen Drive, north on Alisal Road, and west on Mission Drive back to the Veterans Hall parking lot.
Julefest is a winter festival tradition celebrated by people from around the world.
“We’re excited to be returning for another year and adding the nightly light and music show, offering holiday cheer every night of the week," said Cheryl Shallanberger, marketing manager at City of Solvang.
Already underway, the Nisse (Christmas elves) Adventure is in full swing. Seekers can pick up clues at the Visitor Center, located at 1637-1639 Copenhagen Dr., to find the festive dolls hiding around town. Prizes are available for those who find all the Nisse and return back to the Visitor Center.
Since Saturday, Nov. 26, downtown Solvang every 10 minutes on the hour has been showered in light and festive music with a series of automated light shows held nightly from 5 to 9 p.m.
The public can also snap a photo with Santa in Solvang Park every Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. Photos are free of charge.
On Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can accomplish their holiday shopping via the Artisanal Night Marketplace at Solvang Park. The event will feature participating shops, local artists and special musical performances.
Two nativity performances at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 that celebrate Solvang's tradition will be live on stage at the Solvang Theaterfest, 420 2nd Street. Entry is free, and reservations can be made at solvangjulefest.org
A "Christmas Lights & Sights" tour is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Christmas lights tour meets at the Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot and rolls through the Santa Ynez Valley. Guests will take in the views of the festive decorations the area has to offer while enjoying Christmas music and hot chocolate. Tours leave at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and spots are limited. Tickets can be purchased at solvangjulefest.org
Additional events include the Makers Market at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art on two Saturdays — Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can meet the artisans and crafters on-site while shopping a variety of work made locally and sustainably.
Danish Dancers are slated to perform at Jensen Square on Dec. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m., and the annual Solvang Tree Burn will be lit on Jan. 6 at the Mission Santa Ines parking lot.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.