Holiday cheer has arrived again in Solvang and is on full display as the monthlong Julefest celebration officially kicks off with the town's annual tree lighting ceremony at Solvang Park on Friday and the Julefest parade on Saturday. 

Lighting of the 20-something foot blue spruce — that was trucked in from Idaho in October 2019 to serve as the town's Christmas tree — will be held in Solvang Park Friday at 5 p.m. The ceremony will feature live music and dance performances by local talent.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a lively lineup of colorful floats, cars, horses and festive dancers at the annual Julefest Parade. The route is expected to head west on Mission Drive from the Veterans Hall, south on Fourth Street, east on Copenhagen Drive, north on Alisal Road, and west on Mission Drive back to the Veterans Hall parking lot.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0