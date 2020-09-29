Solvang efforts to engage tourists showcase fall events modified for COVID-19

In spite of ongoing, state-mandated business closures and event cancellations in the face of COVID-19, Solvang has continued its tourism marketing efforts under the management of IDK Events in an effort to maintain the interest of potential visitors.

The city’s latest effort, Skål Solvang, seeks to engage fans weekly with virtual and live experiences featuring COVID-safer opportunities.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, IDK President Scott Shuemake and his staff spelled out their recent efforts ranging from online and magazine advertising, e-mail blasts, social media promotions and planning for the upcoming holiday season. The city, IDK and downtown businesses have struggled to provide compelling visitor attractions while operating within the county guidelines.

“Can we have music on Copenhagen? The rules are very specific in the current health guideline that anything that draws a crowd of 10 or more is not allowed,” Shuemake said.

While live musical performances on Copenhagen Drive would be a clear draw, Shuemake said they’ve also been advised that setting out speakers playing recorded music could also violate the county order.

“Now, you can ask the logical question, ‘How is, you know, 100 tourists on the street different than 10 people standing and listening to music.’ I’ll never know the answer. So we’re working closely with the city manager and contacts in the county to try and get that relaxed,” Shuemake said.

+2 Solvang committee votes to reopen Copenhagen Drive access to Parking Lot 2 Solvang Branding and Design Committee members voted unanimously Wednesday to reopen Copenhagen Drive access to Parking Lot 2.

Skål Solvang serves as a wrapper around all the community’s fall events, including the 11th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest, Solvang Farmers Pumpkin Patch and corn maze, all with COVID-19 precautions including mask wearing and social distancing.