Solvang City Council members Monday voted 3-2 to seek further law enforcement input before considering an update to city code that would allow recreational use cannabis sales within city limits.

Medicinal sale through dispensaries is already allowed.

Council Member Elizabeth Orona made the motion to receive a report from the Santa Barbara County's cannabis compliance team “to be well informed” before updating the code.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0