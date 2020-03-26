Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic canceled due to coronavirus precautions

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of another popular event — the 2020 edition of the Datsun Roadster Classic that was set for April 24 and 25 in Solvang.

“It comes with a very heavy heart that due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and with all local, state and national self-quarantine rules that have been put into place over the last few weeks, we need to make the responsible decision for the safety of everyone in our wonderful community,” Harlan Katz, organizer of the annual car show, said in an email to entrants and supporters.

“Your health, well-being and safety is much more important than a car show,” he said, although he noted, “Our show is much more than a show. It's friends, families, heritage, a sense of belonging to a great car manufacturer and keeping a wonderful hobby alive.”