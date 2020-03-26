You are the owner of this article.
Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic canceled due to coronavirus precautions

2018 Datsun Roadster Classic

Datsun Roadsters like this 1970 Fairlady 1600 with a luggage rack seen at the 2018 Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic won't be on display in 2020. The show organizer said he's canceled this year's edition due to the need for social distancing to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

 Jay Farbman, Contributor

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of another popular event — the 2020 edition of the Datsun Roadster Classic that was set for April 24 and 25 in Solvang.

“It comes with a very heavy heart that due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and with all local, state and national self-quarantine rules that have been put into place over the last few weeks, we need to make the responsible decision for the safety of everyone in our wonderful community,” Harlan Katz, organizer of the annual car show, said in an email to entrants and supporters.

“Your health, well-being and safety is much more important than a car show,” he said, although he noted, “Our show is much more than a show. It's friends, families, heritage, a sense of belonging to a great car manufacturer and keeping a wonderful hobby alive.”

Katz said if he can secure a date and venue in Solvang this year, the show will be rescheduled, and he will let entrants and supporters know if that occurs, adding, “but at this point, I think waiting until next year is probably best.”

The 33rd annual Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic is scheduled for April 23 and 24, 2021, in downtown Solvang.

Held every year since 1987, the car show brings about 100 Datsun Roadsters and a few other related vehicles, like Datsun 240Zs, to downtown Solvang every April.

Datsun enthusiasts have come from as far away as Canada and Great Britain, and entries have come from all over the western United States.

For more information, call Katz toll-free at 877-891-8342 or visit www.solvangroadstershow.com.

