Solvang's 86th annual Danish Days celebration is gearing up for the return of its two-day LEGO building competition and community aebleskiver eating contest.

The three-day festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 17, offering attendees a cultural immersion experience to “live like Vikings.”

On Saturday, Solvang's famous aebleskiver will take center stage for the annual Æbleskiver Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a list of activities including the Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition and Danish Days Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Competitive-Eater_Raina-Huang

Contestants of the 2023 Solvang Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest will have the chance to compete alongside competitive eater and YouTube star, Raina Huang, who is slated to take part in a pair of challenges on Sunday.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

