Solvang Police Chief Garrett TeSlaa made his first official appearance before the City Council Monday to report that the city’s crime statistics offer no great surprises. Widespread closures due to COVID-19 led to significant decreases in crime, while an incremental return to normalcy has correlated with increases in certain crimes.
“Fluctuations that may, on the surface, look like we’re regressing … may be explained by COVID,” TeSlaa said.
When people stopped going to work, they stopped driving, and with that came fewer traffic crashes. As stores closed, retail theft decreased.
“As we’re coming out of COVID, we see some of those statistics climbing again,” TeSlaa said.
According to the uniform crime report, as provided regularly to the FBI, the most serious crimes including violent felonies decreased nearly 11% in fiscal year 2019-20 which included the opening salvo of COVID-19. Nonviolent crimes dropped 26.5%.
The 2020-21 fiscal year saw violent crimes rebound with a 6.6% increase while nonviolent crimes saw an increase of nearly 4% over the previous year.
The traffic division saw a 2.7% decrease in traffic collisions during the peak of COVID. With reopening has come an increase of 5.6% in traffic collisions.
Calls for service have decreased since the beginning of COVID — first, down 7.5% in 2019-20, then down another 6.5% during the current fiscal year.
Calls for service related to homelessness have stayed relatively static. In 2019, he said, there were 101 calls for service related to people experiencing homelessness, while 2020 included 91 calls.
From 2019 to 2021, there has been a 40% decrease in violent crimes. Most of those have been charges of aggravated assault, or assaults where significant injury occurred.
Burglaries have decreased from 18 reports in 2019 to 8 in the last two years, TeSlaa said, and simple assaults — fighting with minor injuries — reduced from 40 in 2019 to 21 in 2021.
With reopening of business, so, too, has come an increase in larceny — theft, petty theft and grand theft.
“It’s something I would completely expect to see given the financial hardships a lot of people are going through with COVID, and a combination of that and the end to statewide cash bail. The end to cash bail has resulted in a lot of the same repeat offenders receiving a lot of the same citations,” TeSlaa said.
He also credited the no-bail policy with an uptick in narcotic offenses.
The COVID shutdown brought a 50% decrease in citations for public drunkenness, which TeSlaa credited to lack of opportunity. He said education of establishments that provide alcohol may be behind the city holding fast to that 50% reduction even as social life returns.
Fraud saw the greatest increase last year, which he attributed to times of financial hardship, recession, cost-of-living increases and the pandemic. There was one report of fraud in 2019, and 10 in 2021.