The Solvang City Council created an ad hoc economic development committee and appointed two council members to sit on it at its meeting Monday night.
The council created an ad hoc subcommittee in 2010 that periodically met with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and local business owners, but that group ultimately disbanded, according to city documents.
The idea was revisited at the council’s Jan. 28 meeting, when council members discussed having a city council representative for economic development-related matters.
City Manager David Gassaway told the City Council that it needed to start gathering strategic objectives and do some goal setting.
“What vision is it that you have for the city to accomplish here in the next few years?”, Gassaway asked. “Then we can start to identify areas where specific goals can be set.”
He recommended that council members get together for a two-day retreat and explore economic development in addition to other topics.
“Until there’s some specific identification of what it is we hope to achieve through economic development, my fear is that any ad hoc committee that isn’t targeted in that way is just a meeting to meet,” Gassaway said.
Once the objectives are determined, he said, the staff can put together an action plan to respond to specific needs.
Councilor Chris Djernaes told Gassaway, “I think the issue here is to develop strategies, visions. Goals are something that you use to measure the progress of achieving those strategies. Right? Or would you have a different explanation of that?”
Gassaway said he agreed.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint said he believed the goal of the committee was to allow certain things that would be difficult to do at a normal public meeting.
He said the council needed to frontload a visioning and goal setting process.
Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber hired a consultant and put surveys online and in 4,000 residents’ water bills that will be gathered to create a report that comes out in two months.
“I think we need to wait until our report is complete, which is in June, and let you work off of that,” Beard said.
She said creating a committee before the report comes out would be duplicating the work they’ve already done.
“That’s how you’re going to hear from the public,” Beard said.
Djernaes said he disagreed.
“I know she’s doing what she’s saying because I was there and I have no problem with that, but this is a totally different approach. We’re defining strategy, what she’s doing is a much more specific kind of thing. I don’t think that the Chamber’s place is to tell the council what to do or how to do it,” he said.
Toussaint said the purpose of the discussion wasn’t to negatively target the Chamber.
“I’d really just encourage you that if you want to create an economic development committee then just make the motion and let’s move on. But having this discussion here we’re going back and forth is just not very conducive,” Toussaint said.
Councilor Karen Waite said she thought it would be premature to form an ad hoc committee.
“I absolutely know we have differences of opinion as to what development is. And I think we all need to sit down as a council and discuss what our ideas of development are before we go forward with something like this,” Waite said.
Councilor Robert Clarke said economic development should be one of the major topics of the retreat.
“Going forward before we have that retreat I see no reason why we can’t add the ad hoc committee and then do the detail later,” Clarke said, but later voted against its creation.
Councilor Daniel Johnson said he didn’t see a problem with the ad hoc committee.
“I don’t know why it’s such a big issue. I think we should have it just like we have all the other ad hoc committees. Then when we get together we can discuss exactly what the focus is going to be if that’s what we want to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson made a motion to create the ad hoc committee and appoint himself and Djernaes. Both volunteered themselves.
Djernaes seconded.
The motion passed with Waite and Clarke as the dissenting votes.