Solvang’s one-cent sales tax increase will stand despite some residents’ complaints, the outgoing city council determined Monday, minutes before council members voted into office last month took the podium.

In his last action on the council, outgoing Council Member Robert Clarke cast the sole dissenting vote as the council voted to adopt an ordinance enacting Measure U, the one-cent tax measure approved by voters in November.

The increase takes effect April 1 and does not have a sunset date. It can be rescinded by popular vote.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0