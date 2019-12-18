Solvang City Council members delved deep into data, strategy and vision Monday night at a special meeting to address tourism and city marketing.
The council unanimously agreed to form an ad hoc committee comprised of council members Chris Djernaes and Karen Waite to direct staff in pursuing tourism marketing options and potential partnerships for marketing data collection cost sharing.
The council also voted unanimously to extend the contract of Kady Fleckenstein, who has served since August as the city’s first public information officer. The contract, which expires Jan. 30, pays $110 an hour for 40 hours per week while also granting the city manager discretion in extending weekly hours as needed.
Fleckenstein was center stage Monday as she presented a report of work completed under her contract, but also piles of data gathered at the city’s Dec. 4 public workshops on city branding and marketing.
“This is why we have the public information officer, to guide us towards possibly finding, doing RFPs for marketing firms and whatnot because she’s just really throwing out all kinds of information to us and really showing the city where we’re lacking and what we’ve been missing and where we can really make progress,” said City Council Member Karen Waite.
Though her initial contract called for 35 hours per week, she said the job has expanded to require 50 to 60 ours per week on average. She spelled out some of the work performed in her report on the city’s communications plan update.
Initially hired to act as a liaison between media and city staff, Fleckenstein’s responsibilities were amended in a September contract that resulted in a multi-faceted position. She has since helped the city develop its communications plan, provided public relations services for the city and helped wade through tourism promotions through the turmoil involving Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau this fall.
“I think what you’re doing with the communications is very important for the city. I keep hearing rumors about bike lanes, bike trails, drone shows, but no one from the city or any organization has ever contacted me … so I have no idea what dates are, how it will affect my access in and out of my property… so communication is great way to go,” said resident Rich Condit.
Fleckenstein said the city’s goals in developing its communication plan have been to improve the flow of communication between the city and residents, provide better customer service to residents, provide improved accessibility of information, quality and timing.
With its existing tools, she said, the city has had relatively scant communication with the public, largely limited to city council meetings. She also proposed updating the city’s website to maximize information flow platforms that would make it easy for residents to reach out to the city to report problems. A new department of communications page already has been added to the city website to include reports from city staff, the city attorney and meeting summaries.
Under her auspices, the city has also entered social media beyond streaming of its council meetings, has begun surveying the community — including residents, businesses and visitors — on their desires for the future, and has begun reorganizing internal communication flow.
Solvang also is working toward implementation of a text notification program for interested parties, may provide e-newsletters to subscribers for quarterly updates from the city, may update its meeting and agenda solutions “to make it easier for residents to engage with the city,” Fleckenstein said.
In other news, City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt notified the council that the city has begun issuing citations for aggressive marketing by stores that violate the no-hawking ordinance. That ordinance “doesn’t allow people to go out and drag people from the street into their business.”
He said some Solvang businesses have been “trying to use giving of samples to people on the street to then essentially drag customers into the store” in direct violation of that ordinance.
He also reported that the new SCVB board has met, rescinded all actions of the previous board that were in violation of the Brown Act, and have been able to move forward including review of invoices that the city expected to find in a storage unit. The internet and telephone have also been reactivated at the Visitors Center and should be up and running before Christmas.
Some city equipment related to the SCVB contract remains at large, Wullbrandt said, including three laptops, three iPads, a server, cell phones, point of sale devices and a very large “$8,000-to-$9,000” copier for which the city is still receiving monthly bills.
He said the city has sent a demand letter to Daniel Lahr, the last staff person in charge of that equipment, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has assigned a detective to the case.