After recouping $16,000 in funds allegedly misdirected to an Arroyo Grande nonprofit organization and digital assets held captive by the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau, the city of Solvang is forging ahead with tourism marketing, city rebranding and visitor information services efforts.
However, the city is still awaiting access to equipment and additional funds held by the now-defunct organization, city staff said Monday at a Solvang City Council meeting.
In his report to the council, City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt said former SCVB president Kim Jensen transferred funds to the Central Coast Film Society.
An accompanying letter signed by Jensen indicated the SCVB board had “voted to give your new nonprofit … a sizable donation of our assets,” including $16,000, four iMac computers and various office and operations equipment.
“It is our hope you will use these assets in confidentiality to serve the city and citizens of Solvang to further both our mission and yours: serving the public interest,” the letter stated.
Still missing are the keys to the storage unit where office equipment and supplies from the Solvang Visitors Information Center were stored after they were stripped from the center over Labor Day weekend, Wullbrandt said.
Those items included desks, chairs, computers, iPads, phones, the voicemail system and [card payment] Squares, “all the things to allow the city to have operated the Visitors Information Center,” he said.
“I’m happy to say that the Central Coast Film Society cut a check back to the city for the $16,000 after they learned that the sizable donation had been voted on in a board meeting that had not been noticed to the public and involved money that’s pretty clearly traceable back to money provided by the city,” Wullbrandt said.
By law, the last remaining board member, Jeff Paschke, has to continue in place until all SCVB business is closed.
Wullbrandt said Paschke is in a difficult position, is trying to do the right thing and has cooperated with the city.
With his permission, digital assets, social media access, control of the Solvang USA website and the phone number have been turned over to the city for safekeeping.
“This means the website the council authorized at its Oct. 14 meeting can be deferred and sent out by [request for proposals], the additional expenses of re-creating photos and visual assets don’t have to happen right now, and the city can begin to correct misinformation on the sites,” Wullbrandt said.
He said the formal process with the California Attorney General’s Office has also begun to confirm city ownership of the assets that were developed under contract with the city wholly with public funds.
Paschke has also authorized the SCVB’s bookkeeper to provide information on the bureau’s spending and authorized all SCVB receivables from advertising and other income to go to the city.
“From a review of those updated SCVB records, it appears that in September Mr. Jensen transferred virtually all reserved funds held in the money market accounts and spent all of the moneys in the checking account apparently to keep the SCVB running for another month,” Wullbrandt said.
“This included, though, approximately $20,000 in withdrawals by cashier’s check on Sept. 29 and, again, that would be immediately before the date when those were to be returned to the city by Sept. 30.”
With those assets coming back online, the City Council voted 4-0 Monday to work with residents, businesses and visitors in developing a new marketing plan.
Solvang will host two public workshops and three online surveys in November to seek input from residents, businesses and visitors regarding branding, tourism marketing and group sales.
After a special City Council meeting penciled in for December, Solvang will begin its hunt for contractors to provide those services.
The council also directed city staff to create an advertising revenue plan for offsetting marketing costs and bring it back to council for approval.
All totaled, the city’s marketing and visitor information efforts, combined with legal and staff time addressing SCVB fallout, appear to have created no savings for the city’s budget.
Under the proposed contract with SCVB, the city would have spent $600,000 on marketing, the visitors center and related services. The current budget calls for $843,535 for the services to be provided by city staff and outside contractors.
Acknowledging comments made by former City Council member Ed Skytt, Councilman Daniel Johnson voiced his concern about the expenditure.
“I’m concerned about our spending on the marketing, and I do think that since we were spending over a million dollars before, I would love to see a drastic decrease in that and those funds being able to go to more of the infrastructure and whatnot, and I know we’re in the process of doing that, and I think this will get us there and that we can get neutral on a lot of these events we’re funding right now,” Johnson said.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint took the long view, saying he believes the current plan will lead to a “self-sustainable, self-funding approach” and a “ neutral situation” once the water clears.
Based on statements made at previous council meetings, the city has spent tens of thousands of dollars on staff time and legal fees in ending its contract with SCVB and attempting to secure city-funded assets, including access to the tourism website, office hardware and even telephone numbers for the Solvang Visitors Information Center.
“This has been an absurd expenditure of legal funds and of your public information time and money for something that could have simply, if there had been very simple communication, [been] taken care of months ago,” Wullbrandt said.