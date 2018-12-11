The Solvang City Council Monday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing a proposed cannabis operation on Fredensborg Canyon Road at the urging of nearby residents.
At the city’s last council meeting, residents in the neighborhood voiced their disapproval of the proposed 15,648 square foot facility, which has a pending land use permit application with Santa Barbara County.
During that meeting, residents expressed concerns about traffic, smells and safety.
The proposed cultivation and processing operation is adjacent to city limits and under the county’s jurisdiction.
Jeff Jacobsen, who lives adjacent to the proposed project, thanked councilors for the speed and urgency that they brought to the issue.
He said a group of opponents was going to be delivering their message of opposition to the county at its meeting this week and over the next several weeks.
“The cornerstone of our opposition really centers on the county’s own ordinance,” Jacobsen said. “The county’s own ordinance states that their intent is to protect neighborhood character and minimize potential for negative impacts on people, communities and the environment.”
Nancy Emerson, president of WE Watch, a citizens group that monitors land use issues in Santa Ynez Valley, spoke in front of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors last week.
At that meeting, Emerson said “We are now convinced that the ordinance must be revised or the Santa Ynez Valley will be badly damaged. The urgency level has risen due to a totally inappropriate but allowed cannabis cultivation application.”
At Monday’s meeting she said that she requested the board review and revise language in the ordinance “that opens the door to such inappropriately located projects.”
“There’s lot of valley land currently eligible for cannabis cultivation,” Emerson said. “And wherever you would draw a new boundary you would have more neighbors needing annexation.”
She recommended citizens contact the county with complaints about cannabis projects.
“This is a problem the county has made, and it needs to solve it,” Emerson said.