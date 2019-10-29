In an effort to breathe new life into a Solvang tradition, attract visitors and shoppers and put the city firmly on the holiday tourism map, Solvang City Council on Monday enthusiastically threw its support — and up to $110,000 — behind bringing a lighted drone show and light show to Julefest.
“I’m hesitant to spend the money, but I think we should try it,” said Councilwoman Karen Waite.
Newly contracted Julefest organizer IDK Events, working in tandem with local consultant Daniel Lahr and city staff, will contract with Firefly to replace the holiday fireworks show with a Christmas-themed light show slated Dec. 21.
“This is the tentpole in Julefest to make this the most Christmasy town in America and keep it there,” Lahr said.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from Dec. 3 through Dec. 26, trees and buildings along Copenhagen Drive between Atterdag and Alisal Road will be awash in more than 100 high-output LED lights ebbing and flowing, chasing and playing in a choreographed experience along the newly branded Danish Christmas Market.
Council members expressed interest in developing sponsorship and ticket-sale structures that could offset the city expense.
“At the end of the day, it’s really about the big picture and the vision we want to start installing,” said Mayor Ryan Toussaint.
According to city staff, merchants have committed to keeping their doors open late to accommodate additional visitors.
“Everyone wants a Christmas market,” Lahr said. "Well, Solvang is a Christmas market. It just doesn’t have the lights; it doesn’t have the atmosphere; and so by [adding the light show] we have created a Christmas market with Copenhagen. The city itself: It’s perfect for that.”
Under new management, Julefest will also include a daytime parade Dec. 7, a Saint Lucia lighted parade Dec. 13, a newly branded Wine & Stein event and a reimagined Santa Claus experience “to include real, cold snow and real live animals,” Lahr said.
Parade registration is now online and remains free, and key employees have already been contracted.
He is also working with Solvang Chamber of Commerce to coordinate business participation and local talent for the tree lighting ceremony.
“We’ve been busy writing letters to the North Pole to make sure Santa’s coming, and he is coming. I’m happy to announce that,” Lahr said.
Solvang public information officer Kady Fleckenstein said the new additions could spread publicity cheer well into the new year by providing photogenic experiences that will inevitably end up on social media.
The unique drone show could also increase buzz about the city, she said.
IDK Events has already been contacted by Southern California media interested in covering the event, and the family-friendly shows could attract techies and youngsters alike.
“We believe that the proposed show will establish the weekend before Christmas as the time to come to Solvang, will generate increases in future year [transient occupancy tax], and establish repeat visitors from around the [Santa Ynez Valley] and Central California,” stated a staff report presented by acting City Manager Xenia Bradford.
"Additionally, by partnering with local organizations who have experience with this type of event, we believe there is opportunity for revenue and a foundation for sustainability," the report continued.
"Finally, there exists several sponsorship opportunities in the grandstands, pre-event marketing and a literal ‘logo in the sky’ that potentially help make the show completely cost neutral, if not positive," the report said.