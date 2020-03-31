Solvang Council OK's COVID-19 business loan package, temporary moratorium on evictions

Solvang City Council members unanimously voted Monday to provide an emergency loan package for small businesses as well as a temporary moratorium on residential and commercial evictions for failure to pay rents as a result of COVID-19.

The $250,000 loan program, proposed March 20 and developed by staff in a matter of days, will provide up to $5,000 to qualifying Solvang businesses. Preference will be given to those in the downtown, commercial area most impacted by the loss of tourism as a result of the statewide shelter-at-home order.

“We’re trying to provide that immediate initial relief to try to give hope, give opportunity so we don’t lose the bread and butter that actually brings the money into this city, actually pays all the services the residents enjoy,” said Mayor Ryan Toussaint.

The loans are intended to serve as a bridge to financial survival while businesses await SBA loans and other state, federal or additional emergency relief funding that could help them make ends meet through the statewide shutdown and the months to follow.

“They’re signing an agreement, but we’re also a community of friends and neighbors and we’re just trying to do something quick to take care of each other,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.