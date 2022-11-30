Some projects in Solvang could be required to provide fewer parking spaces and all required parking for certain projects could be waived entirely through in-lieu fees under an ordinance update introduced by the City Council.

If approved upon second reading at a future meeting, the short term/vacation rental parking standard could change from two on-site parking spaces to one parking space per bedroom.

Interim Planning Manager Sophia Checa said the changes have been proposed after Aug. 22 direction from the council.

