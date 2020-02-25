Solvang council gives business chance to fix sales tactics

City resident and frequent downtown visitor Hank Hamburg recounted witnessing Solvang visitors being pursued by the sales people. Some were approached immediately after stepping off the bus. He witnessed another angry visitor calling back over her shoulder, “I told you I’m not interested,” then stating “I’m sick of this.”

“You have to be not obnoxious, not aggressive and let the customers come to you,” Hamburg said.

Council member Daniel Johnson voiced his concern that, while some individuals and businesses e-mailed in complaints, none (beside Hamburg and Ball) showed up to the council meeting to “represent what they’ve been experiencing.”

Also in question was the businesses use of the patio area for sales. Interim Planning Director Laurie Tamura said when the project went through the Planning Commission, it was discussed as an area for activities such as enjoying ice cream or wine tasting.

“There’s a sense that when someone comes into the retail space and wants to sit on a patio and enjoy it, that’s similar to other uses in Solvang area. When you have a situation where someone’s trying to bring their materials out to sell to the community, that’s counter to what was originally intended for this site,” Tamura said.