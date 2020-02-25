Solvang council gives business chance to fix sales tactics

A downtown Solvang business threatened with losing its business license after multiple complaints of aggressive sales that violated the city’s no-hawking ordinance was given another month to mend its ways Monday by the City Council.
Council members voted 3-1 to return to the discussion in March with Council member Chris Djernaes dissenting and Mayor Ryan Toussaint absent.
“I think they, at this point, are getting the seriousness of the subject here, and if they can operate under our rules and regs … for not approaching people from leaving the store and going out on the sidewalk or being on the porch I think we should give them the opportunity and some very strict guidelines to follow with the ultimatum,” said Council member Karen Waite.
Since December, city staff has repeatedly responded to complaints from residents and visitors about employees of the 1650 Copenhagen Drive cosmetic business aggressively pursuing potential customers, hawking wares on the sidewalk, and intimidating passersby.
“We have issued a number of citations and notices to the business that they were in violation of the city’s no-hawking ordinance and a number of those citations have been paid,” said acting City Manager Xenia Bradford. “We have observed further behavior violating that ordinance.”
The city manager, city attorney and code enforcement officer have all met with the business owner, she said, but the behavior has continued.
“We’ve had enough conversations and provided notice and notices of violation and citations to the business licensee that it seems fairly clear that they continue this business practice and their business license is subject to their compliance with local, state and federal law, which would include your laws,” City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt said.
“The fact that they didn’t stop speaks volumes, and it’s not because they didn’t understand. They were told multiple times,” said Djernaes.
But the complaints were news to Itai Klein, an attorney who spoke on behalf of MCBeauty Group LLC, the tenant at that location. He said video footage of the front sidewalk shows no such practices, that the city’s citations lacked details, that the city provided no evidence that would substantiate its claims, and that the citations were vague including no time recorded for infractions.
“When is this happening? ’Cause we have no backup whatsoever. Nothing to go with. No consumer complaints. No neighbors complaint. No landlord complaint,” Klein said. “Typically adjacent businesses will complain of that. Nothing of the sort. There’s nothing in writing other than I think three or four citations over the past several months.”
Jim Ball, manager of Solvang Visitors Center, told the council his office had received “numerous complaints” about the business from visitors who have “felt threatened,” that the methods of getting customers into the establishment were “aggressive,” and “some felt compelled to spend money they didn’t have.”
City resident and frequent downtown visitor Hank Hamburg recounted witnessing Solvang visitors being pursued by the sales people. Some were approached immediately after stepping off the bus. He witnessed another angry visitor calling back over her shoulder, “I told you I’m not interested,” then stating “I’m sick of this.”
“You have to be not obnoxious, not aggressive and let the customers come to you,” Hamburg said.
Council member Daniel Johnson voiced his concern that, while some individuals and businesses e-mailed in complaints, none (beside Hamburg and Ball) showed up to the council meeting to “represent what they’ve been experiencing.”
Also in question was the businesses use of the patio area for sales. Interim Planning Director Laurie Tamura said when the project went through the Planning Commission, it was discussed as an area for activities such as enjoying ice cream or wine tasting.
“There’s a sense that when someone comes into the retail space and wants to sit on a patio and enjoy it, that’s similar to other uses in Solvang area. When you have a situation where someone’s trying to bring their materials out to sell to the community, that’s counter to what was originally intended for this site,” Tamura said.
Klein said his clients believed they were within their rights to use the patio for sales, but that they “will not use the patio until we have something from the city stating as such.”
“Let’s get back into the room … drill to the bottom line and solve this,” Klein said.
In other action:
The council heard heartfelt feedback on its termination of a contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for a community resources deputy position. At its last meeting, council directed staff to make the move as a cost-savings measure. The Sheriff’s Office has accepted the city’s 90-day notice of contract termination.
“I feel the decision to discontinue the position here in Solvang is so very shortsighted. Losing the community resources deputy position is going to hurt the actual citizens of Solvang who live here and make their lives here, as well as the tourists who need help,” said Solvang resident Rica Rasmussen.
Deputy Charlie Uhrig, who filled the post, said he was not approached by city staff for information about his duties before the council reached its decision. As such, he provided information he felt the council was not given before making the decision to cut the post he’s held for nearly 20 years.
“The community resources deputy can do almost anything needed for the city,” Uhrig said, including traffic enforcement, code enforcement, extra patrol, dealing with homeless issue and panhandlers as well as covering special events and activities. He said he brought to Solvang the idea for its Movies in the Park and Rec n’ Roll roller blading program at the Veterans Hall. In his role as deputy, he has overseen the School of Rock music program, teen programs, Shred Day, and brought in the Sheriff’s volunteer team to help with events.
“This council has said over and over about wanting transparency and open communication but no one other than a select few are told about anything going on in this city” Uhrig said. “Please, before you consider terminating city positions you also weigh the need and he value of the person behind those activities and those duties. Talk to your employees, not at them. You have great employees here. Don’t lose sight of that when making change for change sake.”
Residents Dave Pick, Ed Skytt and Aaron Petersen also spoke in support of funding the position.
“I know Charlie and the position he fills and to not fund that position is a travesty,” Pick said. “He is the one constant face that you see when you’re looking for police or sheriff. He’s extremely friendly. He does a great job.”
Council members also:
* Adopted a five-year program of public works projects funded by Measure A, a Santa Barbara County 1/2-percent sales tax measure funding transportation infrastructure. Solvang stands to receive about $400,000 each year which it will put largely into road maintenance and roadway drainage. As required by the measure, 15 percent will be put into alternative transportation projects including sidewalk repair and improvement, bike lanes and some transit projects.
* Voted 3-1 with Waite dissenting to set a public hearing for March 30 on an agreement with Skytt Mesa residents to increase assessments for the landscaping and lighting maintenance district to $1,272 per parcel. The proposed increase, city staff reported, reflects an increase in the level of service requested by residents as well as an increase in the state’s minimum wage.
* Voted 3-1 with Johnson dissenting to adopt an ordinance restructuring the Board of Architectural Review with new direction, increased qualification requirements for appointees to the committee, and a new title: Branding and Design Committee. The item will return to a future agenda for placement in the municipal code, a step never taken for the old BAR.
*Unanimously agreed to enter into a professional services agreement with Macro Automatics for $65,500 to update the city’s water monitoring systems.