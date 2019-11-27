The Solvang City Council received a check for $42,000 from Visit Santa Ynez Valley as a return on Solvang’s $50,000 investment in Grape Stomp Monday.
The four-day, six-town festival “went incredibly well,” according to VSYV President & CEO Shelby Sim, who encouraged the council to consider funding the event again when it returns Nov. 7, 2020.
Fall Fest organizers also returned a check to the Council Monday, but the $25,000 on the city’s $50,000 investment wasn’t enough to assuage the concerns of citizens and business owners who took to the microphone to say their piece.
Linda Palmer said she didn’t appreciate the noise and Copenhagen Drive being shut down to vehicle traffic, but said she’d defer to festival goers who reported a fantastic family weekend. Like some other speakers, she requested future efforts offer a Danish twist befitting Solvang tradition.
Ron Palladino adamantly demanded the city stop barricading sidewalks for public events, stop the street closures and congestion which “created safety risks” by limiting emergency response access, and restrict any further street closures except for community events such as parades and Danish Days. Further, he said any such events should directly benefit the community and nonprofits, “not outside interests.”
Solvang Chamber of Commerce President Charles Werner reported that a survey of chamber members offered mixed feelings about Fall Fest. Restaurants with family friendly menus located adjacent to the park did well while others away from the park saw slower business.
You have free articles remaining.
Many tasting rooms, specialty stores and gift stores reported sales losses, he said. Merchants along Copenhagen saw reduced sales with the pre-event street closure. He said most of the hotels, though, were already sold out for the weekend, so Fall Fest “neither helped nor hurt them.”
The Chamber requested that for future events the city add to street closure signs a clause noting pedestrian traffic is welcome and businesses are open, that businesses along Copenhagen who “pay the highest rents in Solvang” but face repeated street closures be given special treatment such as having booths or tables in front of their businesses during such events.
Elsa Marie Lund, of Copenhagen House, also asked for some continuity in the city’s marketing plan.
“In order for a brand to be effective, you cannot on some days choose to be an average small town blocking off the entire tourist area with low-end carnivals, garage bands, beers and a variety of mediocre-looking food booths, and on the other days you want to be this beautiful architectural gem of a Danish town in America where everything is approved by the Board of Architectural Review,” Lund said.
Hank Humbert, Kenny Esko, Amy Carpenter of Kids Club, Robert Miranda of Highway West, and Anthony and Joseph Giordano of G&S Amusements all offered kudos for an event well run, well received, and well cleaned up.
Some changes requested for future Fall Fests and similar events: allow wine tasting rooms to sell their wines during the events; hold such events during weekdays to attract evening visitors; consider running events at the west end of town to benefit those businesses as well; allow downtown merchants to put tables in front of their own stores during events; consider moving the festival to the mission parking lot or some other location that doesn’t require street closures; work more closely with emergency services in pre-event planning and preparation; only allow local vendors to have booths.