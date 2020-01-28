Solvang Council extends event, marketing contract with IDK Events

Solvang City Council members walked off the dais Monday night with smiles on their faces, chatting with staff and citizens after a 3.5-hour meeting grinding through a variety of city policies, plans and contracts.
“I love this agenda we had tonight. It’s really fun coming in here and discussing things to make Solvang better with no fireworks, just nuts and bolts, and that’s what I like,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint speculated there would be more such forward movement as the nitty gritty of tourism marketing and event planning is removed from the council’s plate.
To that end, the council voted 5-0 to extend its event planning and marketing contract to IDK Events, the San Francisco based company which took Julefest by the horns at the eleventh hour in 2019. The $300,000 contract would cover services through the remainder of the fiscal year. The contract also includes an option for the city to extend the contract through the next fiscal year at a rate of $600,000.
Under the adopted contract, IDK will allocate 70 precent of its effort to projects including: building out a new Solvang USA website; establishing a non-binding, 13-member steering committee that will help determine the future of events and marketing for the city; work with city staff to update the event fee matrix; work with the city’s recreation and parks department to clean up the event permitting process and introduce new standards around issues including recycling, cleanliness, fire, crowd management; and set aside $50,000 to grant to local nonprofits.
IDK President and Founding Partner Scott Shuemake said the remainder of the firm’s efforts will be focused on producing events, including developing new ideas and building on successful events such as Taste of Solvang and the JuleFeast dinner held in Solvang Park during Julefest.
Shuemake added the company will work with the city to develop policies that would tie event planning and marketing efforts directly to city earnings from the hotel bed tax.
The contract leaves the Solvang Visitors Center whole, with Shuemake emphasizing repeatedly that Brenda Ball and her staff are doing “a fantastic job with that.”
You have free articles remaining.
He also emphasized that his firm is not a destination marketing organization and again encouraged city leaders to work with Visit Santa Ynez Valley for such efforts. IDK will develop events and marketing materials for those events, then share them with the tourism marketing effort for further distribution through their channels.
In other action, the council directed staff to continue moving ahead in developing plans to rejuvenate Solvang Park with attention to its relationship with the city’s Lot Two. Details on improvements and upgrades depend heavily on how the space will be used in the future, so council directed staff to work with IDK to develop a rehab request for proposal that blends the park’s functionality for events keeping in mind sustainability.
In other action, Solvang City Council:
- Voted 5-0 to award a contract to First Serve Tennis Courts to repair the Hans Christian Andersen Tennis Courts. The cost of the repair is not to exceed the $283,000 bequeathed to Solvang by Harry Stern, a regular on the courts prior to his death in 2017;
- voted 5-0 to award a contract for repairing Sunny Fields Park playground to Fillmore-based Calstate Contractors at a cost of $88,500;
- Voted 4-1 with Clarke dissenting to adopt the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act Interbasin Agreement. The agreement allows Solvang to continue having a voice in the Santa Ynez River Valley Groundwater Basin under California’s 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act;
- Received a wastewater treatment plant update from Public Works Director/City Engineer Matt van der Linden. The report included proposals for engineering and design firms with recommendations due back to the council next month. That firm’s first task would be to upgrade the aeration system at the plant, ultimately leading to potential cost savings under a PG&E grant program designed to encourage energy efficiency. The city is delaying seeking out a consultant to work on the water rate study until it has better estimates for the project based on the newly engineered plan;
- Adopted Human Services Grant Funding Policies for the 2020-22 grant cycle placing an emphasis on senior services. Under the policy, grant funds must provide for Solvang residents, may not be channeled to other organizations, and cannot be used for political or religious purposes. The city is also negotiating with Elverhøj Museum of History & Art on a “mutually beneficial agreement” rather than leaving its future to the whims of the grant process;
- Formed an ad hoc economic development subcommittee including Council Member Christ Djernaes and Toussaint to help clarify the vision for Solvang going into the next budget cycle. Topics could include uses of the Veterans Hall, certain rezoning considerations, and general economic development that informs potential adjustments to the general plan.