Solvang Council extends event, marketing contract with IDK Events

Solvang City Council members walked off the dais Monday night with smiles on their faces, chatting with staff and citizens after a 3.5-hour meeting grinding through a variety of city policies, plans and contracts.

“I love this agenda we had tonight. It’s really fun coming in here and discussing things to make Solvang better with no fireworks, just nuts and bolts, and that’s what I like,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.

Mayor Ryan Toussaint speculated there would be more such forward movement as the nitty gritty of tourism marketing and event planning is removed from the council’s plate.

To that end, the council voted 5-0 to extend its event planning and marketing contract to IDK Events, the San Francisco based company which took Julefest by the horns at the eleventh hour in 2019. The $300,000 contract would cover services through the remainder of the fiscal year. The contract also includes an option for the city to extend the contract through the next fiscal year at a rate of $600,000.