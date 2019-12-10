In an unusual and rushed discussion Monday that was not agendized, the Solvang City Council discussed bringing horse-drawn carriages to Julefest 2019 at a potential cost of up to $30,000, but did not vote on it.
Acting City Manager Xenia Bradford introduced a proposal to add Cinderella Carriages of Riverside to the Julefest calendar as soon as this weekend with costs quoted at $3,000 for the first carriage and $500 for each additional carriage up to five carriages.
The item was discussed as part of the city manager's report.
“It would be something very new and very bright on the streets,” she said.
Council Member Chris Djernaes said he contacted the carriage company personally after a citizen requested they be added to the city’s holiday festivities. He looked to have the carriages added as a cost-neutral addition, with the carriage company returning ticket proceeds to the city as reimbursement for up-front costs.
“They’re willing to come here and take the risk on the assumption that ticket sales will fully cover their costs,” Djernaes said, and that the company would keep any additional income.
When Djernaes verbalized an assumption that the program would cost the city about $30,000, City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt interrupted him with a warning that he was close to violating the Brown Act.
“Approval of this item is not an agenda item. I had understood this was an item in the low thousands and within city manager’s authority, and the city manager is going to seek a coast-neutral opportunity here, and if the council wanted to say, ‘Don’t do it,’ then I’m relatively comfortable with that,” Wullbrandt said. “I’m a little worried when you start getting into great detail about cost including numbers like $30,000. I hadn’t heard that number that was anywhere in that …”
Djernaes interjected, however, "... unfortunately this is a bizarre situation where we’re trying to discuss this as quickly as we can."
“And I’m trying to keep you from violating the Brown Act,” Wullbrandt interjected.
Dejernaes responded, “And I don’t want to do that either, but what I’m trying to say is that would be for the entire month.”
“And I think you’ve probably gone to the edge and I’m just stepping in to keep you from going over the edge,” Wullbrandt said.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint said he was “fine with trying something new, but obviously concerned about cost. We’re already spending a chunk on Julefest,” with adding both the light show and the drone show. “We want to be cautious about any additional money being spent without recovery.”
Djernaes again tried to bring up the cost, but was interrupted by Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke, who said he was also for giving the carriages a try, as was City Council Member Karen Waite.
“I’m absolutely for using your discretion and going ahead and trying it,” Waite said to Bradford.
When Bradford asked for direction on the number of carriages, Djernaes interjected that the total cost for a weekend would be $13,000, to which Toussaint was quick to reply.
“I’m trying to keep deliberations to a minimal right now and within the guideline of this,” Toussaint said. “Xena I appreciate your transparency and bringing this to our attention instead of just going off and doing something, but I think you know as long as you can find a way you know for the aesthetics I think I see here, you know, I don’t think anyone’s going to be mad at you later. Can we move on to the next item?”
Under the city’s municipal code, Bradford noted later in the meeting, the city manager’s discretion on such an item is limited to $5,000.
In other action, the council voted 4-0 with Council Member Daniel Johnson absent to adopt an amnesty program for community development. Beginning Jan. 1 the program specifically waives penalties for residential and commercial projects completed without the city’s permitting or inspection process. The deadline is June 30, 2020.
“I want to make it abundantly clear that the staff is more than willing to work with applicants to help with the legalization of work that has been done without permits or inspection,” said City Building Official Steve Stewart.
He added the city does have a historic building code in place to address the specific needs of buildings over 50 years old “to assist with archaic materials and methodology in construction.”
The department will also be looking at parking regulations, particularly in the city’s village area, and municipal codes related to outdoor dining experiences.
The council also directed staff to continue forging ahead with its recent efforts to update the city code, including either eliminating the Board of Architectural Review or codifying it. The board, though in place since at least the early 1990s, was never legally defined by the city’s municipal code.
“No matter what you do — get rid of the BAR, keep the BAR — you’re not fixing anything unless we are updating those design guidelines and sign ordinance,” Toussaint said. “We have to make this fair. We have to make this better for everyone. We have to make this business friendly. We have to make this easy for anyone to come in here, transparently go to our website, pull up the sign ordinance, pull up design guidelines, and be able to clearly see what the expectations are around here. Anything less than that is wasting everyone’s time.”