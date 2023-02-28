062522 SYV Pride Parade 10.JPG
Buy Now

Matt Cavallio, president of SYV Pride, waves a flag from the ONEderChild entry in the parade in Solvang in June of 2022.

 Len Wood Contributor

The Solvang City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to deny an application by The Rainbow House Inc. for streetlight banners and crosswalk painting as a temporary public art installation in June to celebrate Pride Month.

Council members Claudia Orona and Elizabeth Orona voted against the motion.

The decision came after more than an hour of debate and discussion including comments from 16 public speakers.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0