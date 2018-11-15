The Solvang City Council will wait until the new council is sworn in to choose who will fill Councilman Ryan Toussaint’s position, the council decided at its meeting last Tuesday.
Toussaint unseated longtime Mayor Jim Richardson by garnering nearly 60 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 General Election.
However, Toussaint still has two years left on his first term as a councilman.
His replacement could be chosen one of three ways: by taking applications and choosing from among that pool, conducting a special election or offering the job to the runner-up from the last election.
City Manager Brad Vidro said from the point Toussaint’s seat becomes vacant, the City Council has 60 days to make a decision.
New council members and the mayor are scheduled to be sworn in Dec. 6.
One member of the audience who spoke during public comment said the appropriate thing to do would be to defer the decision until the next council is seated.
Councilman Neill Zimmerman agreed the new council should make the decision, and Councilwoman Karen Waite said she strongly believes the newly seated council should make the decision.
“I want to point out that we don’t have a vacated seat yet,” Waite said, adding the council should at least wait until the December council meeting.
Councilwoman Joan Jamieson, who was voted out in the electioin, said she agreed with everything that was said.
But Richardson said the council should already have someone in mind by the time the new council is sworn in.
“I’m suggesting that since we have a mayor-elect and a councilperson-elect, we have an appointed councilperson-elect, or something like that, so they’ll be ready to stand in when the swearing(-in) ceremony takes place,” he said. “And I can see that I’m outnumbered on that.”
Richardson pointed out that having an even number of council members deciding who will fill the vacancy os going to cause disagreements from the start.
“‘I can see the head-banging. I’ve been through this before. Several times,” Richardson said. “But the two and two, the two and two is going to drag on and drag on. Instead of having a cohesive council, it’s going to be probably butting heads right off the bat, and it’s not good for the city.”
He said the council should take a vote while it still has an odd number of members.
“A current council cannot bind a future council,” Toussaint replied, and moved to table the discussion.
Zimmerman seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.