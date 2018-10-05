Invitation to the candidates

Candidates for Solvang City Council have been invited to attend a meet-and-greet session with the public from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way, Solvang.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has also invited candidates to meet business people and the general public at the annual Business Expo from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 in Root 246, 420 Alisal Road, Solvang.