The Solvang City Council on Monday night took steps toward providing for tourism marketing efforts and denied two appeals from cannabis business applicants, among a number of actions items on the agenda.
They also took flack from residents miffed by the addition of demarcated bike lanes on Fjord Road and agreed to look at alternatives to that route.
After a tumultuous summer of budget cutting, contract terminating, backpedaling and layoffs that essentially laid waste to a 33-year partnership between the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau and the City of Solvang, the council directed staff to move ahead with rebuilding the city’s online marketing tools.
It also directed staff to move forward with requests for proposals for contractors who could provide marketing, public relations and sales services for the city’s tourism efforts. Councilman Daniel Johnsen offered the only dissenting vote.
City of Solvang Public Information Officer Kady Fleckenstein said the city currently has no access to the Solvang tourism websites or social media presences formerly managed by the CVB. Monday’s action will allow city staff to move forward in rebuilding those marketing tools.
“We’ve made a request to the CVB repeatedly as well as the city attorney and have not received assets or, frankly, information about where these assets live currently. So we’re waiting on that, and while we wait for that, we’d like to correct information (online) that isn’t correct and also get information about businesses and what there is to do in Solvang on the internet,” said Fleckenstein.
Should the Solvang USA web pages be turned over to the city, any new information created by city representatives could be merged with the old site.
“Currently, there is no social media presence at all for Solvang that’s being updated,” Fleckenstein added.
A public relations contractor would pitch Solvang as a destination, work with media, send out tourist-related press releases, provide publicity beyond event-focused publicity. A marketing contractor would provide for website design, social media and online publicity. That contractor could work with the city to create key performance indicators to measure tourism marketing success based on council goals.
A sales consultant would work toward increasing overnight stays mid-week and during what is currently considered the off season.
You have free articles remaining.
Former council member Ed Skytt offered the only public comment, noting he did not believe the effort to bypass the SCVB with the proposal would save the city money.
“The goal for this entire plan is to not rush those bigger picture decisions and to make sure they’re done in the right way with a good plan.” Fleckenstein said.
On the cannabis front, Clarke offered the only dissenting vote in the council’s decisions to reject appeals by two cannabis dispensaries whose applications had been previously denied by the city.
A representative of Fristaden Wellness said the city ordinance gives landowners too much power in allowing them to first select potential applicants. Tiffany Carrari of Margolin & Lawrence said Solvang is delegating government-regulated licensing to an individual rather than allowing a committee to consider multiple proposals.
When Councilwoman Karen Waite began to discuss the merits of the city ordinance, City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt redirected her to stick with the appeals at hand. He repeatedly advised council members to consider the appeal based on the current ordinance while Mayor Ryan Toussaint confirmed revisiting the ordinance is slated for a future agenda.
In the same vein, the council also denied the appeal of Mountain View Elemental Wellness in spite of a stack of paperwork presented by an unidentified representative at the last minute.
According to city staff, the application was initially denied due to “inaccuracies and deficiencies” in its security plan, financial and business plan, lack of demonstration of local enterprise, and failure to show expertise in operating such a business.
The representative, who failed to state his name but called himself “one of the most-prolific cannabis attorneys in the state maybe the world or maybe the country” and “unequivocally an expert in the field,” spent more than 20 minutes walking the council through the application.
Even so, city staff reported not all issues had been addressed, which left the door open for the council’s 4-1 vote to deny the appeal with Clarke again dissenting.