Solvang Council accepts resignation of City Attorney Wullbrandt, rehires former attorney

One week after taking their places on the dais, the newly seated Solvang City Council accepted in closed session Monday the resignation of City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt.
Upon making the announcement in the public session that followed, they also voted unanimously to rehire former Solvang City Attorney David Fleishman to serve as interim.
“I felt the costs were just getting a little exorbitant, and I wanted to just try a different direction,” said Mayor Charlie Uhrig after the meetings.
Wullbrandt could not be reached for comment.
Fleishman and his partner, Roy Hanley, of Atascadero-based Fleishman & Hanley LLP, served Solvang for 21 years before the firm tendered its resignation in late May 2019, effective July 31 that year.
“The City Council majority is entitled to and should be served by a city attorney whose ethical standards and commitment to the rule of law more closely match their own,” Fleishman wrote.
Fleishman said the city was a defendant in almost no litigation during his firm’s tenure as city attorney, something he said is unheard of in modern municipal government.
The decision followed a controversial special closed session called for March 21, 2019, by then-Mayor Ryan Toussaint to discuss “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” of the city attorney, according to the published agenda.
The agenda said the meeting was set for 5:30 p.m., but when the City Council convened Toussaint was absent, so the meeting was chaired by then-Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.
After comments by some of its members, the council agreed to table the issue indefinitely on a 3-0-1 vote, with then-Councilwoman Karen Waite abstaining because she thought the meeting should be dismissed instead of tabled, and if the topic came back, should be handled in an open session.
Toussaint's absence was not explained at the meeting, but the following morning, he cited a miscommunication with the staff over changing the meeting time, initially set for 6:30 p.m., that he said may have been affected by an illness he was fighting.
Toussaint and other council members had openly discussed addressing the city attorney contract in their effort to cut city expenses.
An interim city attorney from Best, Best and Krieger filled the spot for four days before “an unanticipated conflict of interest” was discovered and the hunt was on again. Wullbrandt, a Santa Ynez Valley native and resident of Ballard, took on the role which developed into the full contract.
In March, Wullbrandt fell under council and constituent criticism for legal fees which far exceeded those of his predecessors. At an hourly rate of $335, Wullbrandt had billed $444,483 between his appointment and the March meeting.
In fiscal year 2015-16, the city’s legal fees totaled $74,682, and the city’s budget for 2018-19 was set at $80,000.
Since last representing Solvang, Fleishman has moved the office to the firm of Richards, Watson & Gershon, which operates from offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, Temecula, and San Luis Obispo. He serves as city attorney for Pismo Beach, filled that role in Guadalupe until mid 2017, and, according to his biography, “has previously represented over 40 cities and special districts throughout California and Nevada.”
“I had worked with him prior in my position as (Santa Barbara County sheriff’s) community service resource deputy, so I was familiar with that firm,” Uhrig said.
He noted Councilmen Mark Infanti and Robert Clarke both also had prior experience working with Fleishman — Infanti as a member of Solvang’s now-defunct Board of Architectural Review and Clarke while serving as a member of the city’s Planning Commission.
Series: Solvang City Council coverage
The city of Solvang will not enforce the latest three-week business closure mandated by the state of California and is encouraging businesses …
In its briefest meeting in two years, Solvang City Council members Monday evening passed a resolution which officially brought an end to Chris…
The Solvang City Council and Planning Commission are seeking input from community members on the proposed construction of the 2-acre lot forme…
With all three precincts reporting and early mail-in ballots counted, Solvang appears set for another sea change on its City Council.
Solvang isn’t in the clear, but City Manager Xenia Bradford said tax receipts have been on the upswing toward what she projected would be a th…
Solvang will not be surveilled. During its Monday meeting, the Solvang City Council voted 3-2 not to implement license plate readers that coul…
Small town politics are digging deep in attempts to undermine at least one Solvang campaign, but those efforts, and in many cases misinformati…
The Solvang City Council approved a full docket of items during its Oct. 12 meeting that included replacing a member of the newly formed Brand…
Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact info…
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has submitted a formal appeal to the Solvang City Council on behalf of animal activist and …
https://syvnews.com/news/local/solvang-efforts-to-engage-tourists-showcase-fall-events-modified-for-covid-19/article_193bde1f-d117-5bea-bb1d-2c2f28313116.html
In spite of ongoing, state-mandated business closures and event cancellations in the face of COVID-19, Solvang has continued its tourism marke…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.