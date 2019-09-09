The city of Solvang and City Manager David Gassaway, who was hired to replace Brad Vidro in April, have reached a mutual agreement on separation effective Monday, Sept. 9. With the separation, the City Council will begin a process to appoint a new city manager, according to a release from the city.
“I have enjoyed my time in this wonderful community. During my tenure, the City Council and I were able to set the stage for a new course in Solvang’s rich history. I wish the City Council success as they lead change for the community,” Gassaway said in a statement.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint stated that the separation had nothing to do with performance, “Mr. Gassaway brings a lot of talent to the table with his knowledge and work ethic. The City Council has a different direction for the community and we mutually agreed that a separation would allow the City Council to achieve its desired outcomes. We wish David well and thank him for his time in Solvang.”
Subject to Gassaway’s employment agreement, the city will pay him a severance equal to six months’ salary and benefits. The city will release additional details on the next steps in filling the city manager position.
Gassaway and his family came to Solvang from Indian Wells, where he served as assistant to the city manager for two years before advancing to community development director. In that position, he oversaw planning, building and code enforcement.