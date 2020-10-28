Solvang city manager projecting 3-year return to economic normalcy

Solvang isn’t in the clear, but City Manager Xenia Bradford said tax receipts have been on the upswing toward what she projected would be a three-year return to economic normalcy.
“At this point I think it’s too early for us to tell, especially given we don’t know how the winter may go, if there could be an additional outbreak that might shut us down further again, knowing the reopening guidelines for both the state and county,” Bradford told Solvang City Council members Monday evening.
Bradford noted second quarter gross domestic product dropped 32.9%, the largest single drop in the nation’s history. During the same period, California’s sales tax collections declined 20.1% and Solvang mirrored that at 20% reduction in sales tax collections.
The good news, she said, was that preliminary figures for August show sale tax collections in the city “only 5% lower than the prior year, so that’s definitely an upward trend.”
Solvang’s transient occupancy tax, also known as hotel bed tax, saw significant drops as a result of reduced occupancy rates.
Only 6% of Solvang’s guest lodgings were booked in April, 20% in May, and 39% in June. The average over the same period in 2019 was 69%, Bradford said.
July’s occupancy rate was 58% compared with 87% in July 2019.
August saw 69%, down from 83% during the same period last year.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Bradford said.
She also showed the council long-term recovery projections, including historical recovery data that included the six-year recovery timetable from the Great Recession.
With much left unknown about COVID-19, its future impacts on the economy and the potential for reopening, Bradford predicts economic normalcy will not be reached for three years.
