Solvang residents moved a step closer to by-district elections Monday when the Solvang City Council voted unanimously to adopt the modified Orange Map. The council is slated to take a final vote on the ordinance when it meets again April 11.
“We’re uniting Sunrise Village by extending District 1 to Alamo Pintado Road. … To do this, we had to shift other districts to make sure the population was balanced,” explained consultant Daniel Philips of National Demographic Corp.
All four districts remain contiguous under the latest plan with populations balanced. No communities of interest are split. The tourist-related commercial (TRC) zone is represented in a single district (District 3), and the district boundaries follow major streets as much as possible.
Councilman Jim Thomas thanked Phillips for taking into account his comments at the council’s March 7 meeting in shifting the original Orange Map boundary lines to keep neighborhoods, particularly Sunrise Village, united.
The by-district election process kicked into gear after an August 2021 legal challenge. The potential litigant claimed the at-large voting system used by many municipalities throughout California was racially biased, and that Latinos had historically been underrepresented.
The council then voted to go to district elections rather than face the type of lawsuit which had already proven unwinnable by jurisdictions across the state.
According to the U.S. census, Solvang includes 5,769 residents. Of those, 3,965 were registered to vote in the last election — the 2021 gubernatorial recall — according to Santa Barbara County Elections data.
Under the districting maps, the city will be divided into four districts, each with about 1,500 residents, of which fewer than 1,000 are registered voters.
The mayor will still be elected at large.
According to Philips, federal law requires districts be equal in population, that race must be considered but cannot be a sole factor for defining districts, and that districts must meet all provisions of the Federal Voting Rights Act.
In addition, he said, the districts must consider the state’s own criteria. Districts should be geographically contiguous, and they may not divide communities of interest as defined by socioeconomic geographic areas. They must have clearly identifiable boundaries like streets or creeks. They should be compact, may not bypass one group of people to include another group, and they cannot favor or discriminate against any political party.
And finally, Philips said, the districts must follow “other traditional principals” including respecting voters’ choices through continuity of office for sitting council members. As such, existing council members will serve out their four-year terms before they are replaced by district-only representatives.
All three maps have been available on the city website, https://districtsolvang.org/draft-maps/, for public consideration and input.
Accessory structures
The council unanimously approved, as part of its consent agenda, the first reading of an amendment to the city code allowing all accessory structures, including sheds, in side yard and rear yard setbacks. The proposed code change places several requirements designed to “maintain appropriate fire access and limit visual impacts from accessory structures.”
If adopted on second reading at the April 11 meeting, code would require: a minimum 3-foot-wide corridor in side and rear yards; 3-foot separation between adjacent accessory structures; for accessory structures greater than 9 feet in height, a minimum distance between the accessory structure and the property line that scales up with the size of the accessory structure.
In addition, accessory structures in the side yard of a corner lot facing would not be allowed to exceed 9 feet in height and must be screened by a fence at least 6 feet tall. No accessory structure would be allowed higher than 24 feet tall or the height requirement of the district, whichever is less.
Countywide broadband network
The council also heard a presentation by Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast Collaborative Coordinator Maria Kelly regarding the process of establishing a countywide broadband network. The countywide consortium aims to bring fiber optic networks into homes throughout the county through the financial support freed up by state and federal legislation.
Previously, broadband funding was provided to the private sector to deploy. New legislation provides funds to governmental agencies and consortia working toward closing the digital divide. Ongoing legislation with funding in place includes California Broadband for All, Digital Equity Act of 2021, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The consortium will provide participating communities with mapping tools, surveys of existing digital access or lack thereof, will work toward developing a “regional road map” and keep them apprised of grant opportunities.
In other business
The Solvang City Council on Monday also:
— Unanimously approved the General Plan annual report as presented by city staff and required by state law.
— Approved a resolution which will provide $150,497 of Low-Carbon Transit Operations Program funds toward the purchase of Santa Ynez Valley Transit’s first electric bus. The program will be supported by the development of the electric vehicle charging stations currently in the design phase for installation in city lots 4 and 5, and laid out for six transit vehicles as well as other city vehicles. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
— Unanimously authorized a $75,500 contract with Carollo Engineers for grant-writing services related to the wastewater treatment plant upgrades and enhancements.
Prior to the open meeting, the council met for more than an hour to discuss an undefined potential case of litigation as well as ongoing litigation regarding South Coast Property Co. vs. City of Solvang.