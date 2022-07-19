Solvang City Council members last week took to task nonprofits seeking city funds before providing reduced rewards or delaying funding for various requests. Juneteenth event organizers and the Therapeutic Riding Program were each awarded half of their initial requests while an answer to the Solvang Chamber of Commerce’s request was put off for further review.

The sitting council members had previously amended the grant funding policy to narrow its awards to nonprofits. Said funding may not be used for administration, should be humanitarian in nature, and should focus specifically on senior services, City Manager Xenia Bradford said. She added that the city traditionally also has funded two major events: Danish Days and the July 4 celebration.

“There is no current process for funding special events,” Bradford said.

