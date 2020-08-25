Solvang City Council creates branding, design committee; appoints first 5 members

Solvang City Council members made good on their campaign promise to bring change to Solvang leadership Monday when they voted unanimously to establish the Branding and Design Committee and appointed its first five members.
Rene Kaerskov, Esther Jacobsen Bates, Jennifer Dryden Hess, Brett Marchi and Halina Wyluda-Kazmierczak will serve as the first members of the committee, which replaces the city’s disbanded Board of Architectural Review.
“One of the smartest things this council did was open this up to the Valley, because we’re looking for a good mix of qualified people to run a nice, efficient board that anyone can have a great experience with and be successful in Solvang,” said Mayor Ryan Toussaint, who attended remotely.
In February, the council voted 3-1 to restructure the Board of Architectural Review with new direction, increased qualification requirements for appointees to the committee, and a new title: Branding and Design Committee. Councilman Daniel Johnson dissented and Mayor Ryan Toussaint was absent. The committee also will be defined in the municipal code, a step never taken for the old BAR.
According to the approved resolution, the BDC is to be comprised of three professional members from the combined fields of architecture, design, architectural history, urban design and Danish culture. The remaining two public members may represent related fields.
Members shall serve one year, with terms expiring each Dec. 31, though any member may be removed at any time by a vote of three members of the City Council.
The committee is tasked with reviewing and approving projects throughout the city, providing recommendations for new development and sign applications, and providing advice to the council and staff related to branding and design.
Among their first tasks may be developing a long-term plan for a proposed permanent closure and reimaging of Copenhagen Drive.
The council initially closed two blocks on Copenhagen Drive after the March COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration. That closure has been extended through the end of the fiscal year to accommodate local business operations, chiefly to provide space for restaurants and wineries/tasting rooms to operate only outdoors as mandated by the state and county.
The council will consider the street’s permanent closure at its Sept. 14 meeting. Meanwhile, city staff is developing recommendations for the closure to meet all planning, public works and safety requirements.
The BDC pool of appointees may be uniquely fit for the challenge, given members’ professional backgrounds and experiences.
Kaerskov, a Solvang resident and owner of The Copenhagen House, is also co-CEO of Hirsch Bedner Associates, a hospitality design firm with 1,700 employees in 24 offices around the world designing every aspect of both traditional and contemporary hotels from landscape design and lighting to graphic design and branding. He said Solvang is “unique” and “authentic” with “a history to back it.” He called for well-designed rules that make it easy to work with the city in helping property owners reinvest in their properties.
Fifteen-year Santa Ynez Valley resident Marchi said he has worked with 300 municipalities, largely in the western U.S., over the course of an extensive career in architecture and serves on the Santa Barbara County Central Board of Architectural Review.
“I love the Valley, and this little town is great and I want to help preserve the character,” he said.
Bates, born and raised in Solvang, has served as executive director of Elverhøj Museum and authored the only comprehensive history of Solvang. Wyluda-Kazmierczak, a professional fine artists and owner of Arts First Studio in Solvang, was born and raised in Poland, spent her early adulthood in Toronto and moved to Solvang two years ago.
Hess, a Solvang resident since May 2019, has spent 30 years designing construction and real estate development projects that include Walt Disney Co. properties. She is currently senior vice president, global head of real estate and project management at Northern Trust.
“I really want people to be excited and happy and proud of the buildings we work on and bring to fruition,” she said.
She encouraged the City Council to balance competing constituencies of developers’ needs, budget and maintaining the city’s unique qualities. The greatest challenge, she and Kaerskov noted, is bringing a collective consistency to the city’s branding with design elements that are easily attainable and recognizable used on every city street.
“It’s not brain surgery; it just takes a really good caring group of people,” Hess said.
The BDC may also be asked to consider making a recommendation regarding Solvang’s future with horse-drawn conveyances that include carriages and trolleys.
In related action, Councilwoman Karen Waite asked fellow council members to deny an application by Phelan-based Doubletree Carriages for a one-year animal-drawn conveyance license based on the current COVID-19 street closures, congestion and “difficulty in finding routes for multiple businesses such as this.”
Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke seconded the motion, which ultimately passed unanimously.
In July, the council approved a license for Solvang Trolley to continue operating its horse-drawn carriages and trolleys on the streets of Solvang after a significant public outcry in support of the longtime local business.
But the tides may be changing for horse-drawn vehicles in the city.
Most public comments made by phone and streaming video called for the elimination of any horse-drawn vehicles from the city, largely in the name of ending “animal cruelty.”
Speakers from Chicago, Philadelphia, Virginia and Santa Barbara urged the city to end the practice based on animal rights issues while only one Solvang resident, Susan Bott, chimed in, noting Solvang’s roads already accommodate an array of conveyances including automotive, pedestrian, trolley, surrey cycles, rickshaws and Mokes.
“This animal-drawn conveyance license, if approved, would simply add more congestion to our streets. When will enough be enough?” she asked.
Councilman Chris Djernaes recommended the city reach out to residents through a community survey to “explore” replacing the horse-drawn carriages with an electric trolley or other options.
