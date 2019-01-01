Solvang’s annual Christmas tree burn will light up the night Friday when a huge pile of drying evergreens goes up in a roar of flames in the dirt lot at the front of Old Mission Santa Inés.
"The tree burn is on," said Fred Lageman, director of the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department, which coordinates the event.
The tree burn has become a festive tradition, with food and drink vendors and music for the thousand or so who attend.
But it also serves as a demonstration of how quickly Christmas trees can ignite to threaten lives and property when safety is ignored.
All this week, Santa Ynez Valley residents have been adding their cut Christmas trees to the growing mound that will be torched Friday. The event starts at 5 p.m., when the crowd will begin to gather for food and drink against a backdrop of music, this year provided by a DJ.
Lageman said vendors will be Lidos, hot dogs from Doggy Door, Crave Mini Donuts, Aebelskiver Cafe, popcorn from the Parks & Recreation Department and the Mission group.
Around 6 p.m., before the pile is set ablaze, members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will use a few single trees on stands to demonstrate how flammable the holiday icons can be.
Fire officials use the visual effects to encourage residents to keep water in their cut tree stands, use light strings in good condition, avoid overloading electrical circuits with too many lights and extension cords and keep candles and other sources of flame far away.
Following the demonstration, firefighters will use torches to light the giant pile of trees, which each year quickly becomes a raging inferno that inevitably drives the crowd surrounding it farther and farther away from the heat.
The tree burn started well over 40 years ago and has become an annual social event for all ages.
As the last activity in the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau’s Julefest Celebration, it’s a way to say goodbye to the holidays and hello to a new year as well as a spectacular method for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees.
Firefighters are on hand to monitor the burn, and a fire engine is parked at the site in case any flames escape the cleared area.
But some people say the tree burn is not appropriate these days.
After the destructive wildfires of 2017, this year’s devastating fires, and as drought continues to grip the region, some residents have questioned the wisdom of setting a huge fire.
One of those questioning the practice is Peg Pinard, who sent a letter dated Dec. 2 to the Solvang City Council asking that the burn be canceled.
Pinard, who now lives in Solvang, is a former San Luis Obispo City Council member and mayor, a former member and chairwoman of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and a one-time candidate for the District 15 seat in the California Senate.
Her letter echoed some of the negative sentiments being expressed about the burn:
“We have witnessed way too many fires to keep doing this — recently, the Camp fire, the Santa Rosa fire, Southern Calif. fires, etc. — we don’t need to be bringing families to a huge bonfire and basically saying: ‘Isn’t this wonderful?’ No, it’s not.
“Please be the leaders that you were elected to be. It’s time to change the event to something more in keeping with being more environmentally responsible. You can emphasize that these trees make good habitats for fish.”
She also included links to websites promoting alternative uses for discarded Christmas trees and asked the council to “please, do not use fire as a symbol of ‘what to do with your old Christmas trees’ anymore.”
The burn was canceled in 2016, but not because of fire danger, questions about environmental responsibility or the message it sends amid a drought.
It was canceled because a series of rainstorms left the dirt lot a muddy mess that city officials said was too unstable to handle the crowd of spectators.
Instead of burning the trees already piled at the site, the city had Waste Management, its solid waste contractor, remove the trees and chop them up for mulch.