Skytt Mesa residents get traffic calming radar trailers
Buy Now

Greg Janke, a resident of Skytt Mesa, stands at the corner of Pistache Avenue and Solvang Mesa Drive in 2017 with one of the signs he provided for neighbors to place on their front yards. On Monday, the Solvang City Council approved a 5% increase to the property tax assessments on 169 parcels in the neighborhood served by the Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District.

 Brian Guttierez, Contributed

The City of Solvang may soon return to pre-COVID staffing levels with the potential reinstatement of a parks and recreation director and other staff updates.

During preliminary discussion Monday of the mid-cycle budget amendments, the City Council requested further information regarding the proposed duties for the parks and recreation director. During COVID, that position was eliminated and related duties were transferred to Public Works Department staff.

Under the preliminary proposal in the midst of a two-year budget cycle, staff recommended adding $198,813 for a parks and recreation director, $94,924 for a part-time human resources manager, and $102,103 for a human resources specialist.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you