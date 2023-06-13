The City of Solvang may soon return to pre-COVID staffing levels with the potential reinstatement of a parks and recreation director and other staff updates.
During preliminary discussion Monday of the mid-cycle budget amendments, the City Council requested further information regarding the proposed duties for the parks and recreation director. During COVID, that position was eliminated and related duties were transferred to Public Works Department staff.
Under the preliminary proposal in the midst of a two-year budget cycle, staff recommended adding $198,813 for a parks and recreation director, $94,924 for a part-time human resources manager, and $102,103 for a human resources specialist.
Both council members Claudia Orona and Elizabeth Orona questioned the proposed budget allocating for the parks director outpacing the proposed decrease from $185,072 to $133,673 for the city’s existing marketing manager position.
Claudia Orona noted the city already has two recreation positions.
“You’re prioritizing parks and rec over marketing, and I don’t think that’s the message we want to sent to potential candidates,” she said.
Elizabeth Orona said she struggled with the funding proposals as they failed to correlate with revenue generated or lost by either position: the marketing manager brings in tax-generating business; the parks and recreation director generally does not.
Other council members noted parks and recreation never stands as a profit-generating department, but one that expressly serves the needs of residents.
Other modifications to the proposed budget, which will return to council for ratification June 26, included blanket approval of all grant requests made this cycle as recommended by the Ad Hoc Finance Committee. Grants include: Atterdag at Home, $20,000; Santa Ynez Valley Veggie Rescue, $15,000; Solvang Senior Center, $70,000; Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, $20,000; Solvang Chamber of Commerce, $40,000; Solvang Theaterfest, $50,000; Solvang Danish Days, $50,000; Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding, $10,000; Bethania Food Distribution, $10,000; Santa Ynez Valley Rotary, $10,000; and Solvang Arts and Music, $6,000.
In other action, the council approved a 5 percent increase to the property tax assessments on 169 parcels in Skytt Mesa served by the Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District. Since the formation of the district in 2004, the city has overseen the assessment and services funded by and provided for the Skytt Mesa development.
Public Works Director Rodger Olds said the increase will result in an annual assessment of $1,360.80 per parcel.
There was no increase last fiscal year, but staff recommended the increase for fiscal year 2023-24 “in light of continued and uncertain rising cost of living.”
The increase aligns with the city’s water rate increase of 5 percent, and the city’s recent notification by waste management that the waste collection fees would increase 5 percent.
In addition, at the request of residents, the city is in the midst of reviewing the performance of landscape contractor Brightview. Parcel owners will be invited to participate in a meeting in that regard in August or September.
No residents spoke on the increase, but Joyce Millikan, who lives in the neighborhood, said she has been pleased with the responsiveness of the contractor. She said she has made “five or six” requests for service with them, and received same-day responses with issues resolved within 24 hours.
“I’ve been very impressed with their responsiveness and their repair and paying attention to the things we communicate. I think it’s probably easier to complain about something that you see but you may not be involved in trying to make it a better solution,” she said.
She said the contact information has been shared with residents via social media, but that perhaps not all parcel owners have the direct contact for the landscaping company.
The council also unanimously approve a lengthy consent agenda with little comment.
“This particular packet has a lot of expense increases in it and it's got me paying very close attention to any expenditure that we have. These look like all expenditures, just to be clear for my peers in the public, that are going forward for contract extensions for the full year, and all my questions were answered by the staff,” Council Member Elizabeth Orona said.
— An addition not to exceed $37,500 to extend to June 30, 2024 the annual Geographic Information Systems Services contract with ZWorld LLC, for a new total contract not to exceed $170,000;
— Receipt of Stiletto Marketing May 2023 Marketing report;
— Receipt of Islett Social Media May 2023 Social Media report;
— An addition not to exceed $112,000 to extend to June 30, 2024 the agreement with MNS Engineers Inc for Stormwater Program Assistance and implementation;
— Extension to June 30, 2024 of the agreement with MNS Engineers Inc for Municipal Facilities Master
— An additional $87,000 for Moore & Associates Inc for Transit Management Services for a new total not to exceed $825,758;
— Second reading and adoption of an ordinance bringing Solvang Municipal Code into conformation with the state’s Solar Energy System permitting requirements;
— A grant agreement with CalTrans for operation assistance for public transit; and
— Authorization to file a claim with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments for allocation of Transportation Development Act Funds for fiscal year 2023-2024.