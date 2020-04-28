Solvang bucks guidelines, votes to reopen city parks, urges local control of phased reopenings

“I’d like to see the council take the lead in breaking this psychology of fear that’s literally destroying us. This disease is manageable,” Djernaes said.

Council members said citizens are ignoring the shelter-at-home order, that the closures of businesses “are arbitrary,” and that reopening certain public spaces, and eventually businesses, doesn’t mean citizens will have to take advantage of the openings.

“No one’s forcing anyone to go out. We’re just saying we’re moving in this direction, and by opening the parks that’s a definite signal we’re trying to do what we can as a city to bring this economy back for the future for our kids, for everyone, to avoid this huge depression that we’re digging ourselves into,” said Council Member Daniel Johnson.

Clarke questioned the logic behind which businesses are open and which have been shuttered. He noted, for instance, Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton was open while Solvang’s Alisal was closed.

“You can buy liquor and Lotto tickets, but you can’t go to church,” he continued.

“It’s totally arbitrary. That’s the point,” Djernaes said.

Council members voiced liability concerns in taking any steps in opposition to county or state direction.