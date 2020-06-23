Solvang adopts balanced 20-21 budget, includes grants for nonprofits

Mayor Ryan Toussaint, council members and staff credited the balanced budget to council’s cutbacks, city staff who stepped up to take on multiple roles, and contractors like IDK Events who will direct $50,000 of its contract toward events including Danish Days.

“Since Day One I’ve been here I’ve been after that budget and slimming down the overall structural cost of it and I’ve always said, you know, we have a problem because the second we hit recession again or the second something happens we’re going to … drain through those reserves really fast. And I just keep thinking today if we hadn’t been making all the cuts and strategic …reshaping of this reorganization then during COVID we’d be … eating through those budgets really fast. And we’re actually in a situation today where we can adopt a balanced budget today in Solvang,” Toussaint said.

He also acknowledged the budget process was a bear for staff, who are working with best guesses given the uncertainties created by COVID-19.

“I know some of that right now is just estimates because no one really knows the impacts because of COVID and whatever else is going on but I think that is a pretty significant accomplishment to recognize today, that we ware not sitting here going to the next budget cycle hemorrhaging with a completely unsustainable operating cost,” Toussaint said.

