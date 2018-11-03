Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, committee members and community donors, Lompoc citizens now will have a place to commemorate, celebrate and find comfort while remembering those who gave up their lives to protect the United States.
The Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors Memorial, which first broke ground on a windy, gray cold morning in July 2017, formally opened to the community during a dedication ceremony on bright, warm sunny Saturday morning at Beattie Park.
The Fallen Warriors Memorial Committee was established seven years ago. Members had a dream to create a place of solitude where the public could pay their respects to American heroes who gave their last breath so that the community could have their freedoms.
The memorial includes four black granite pedestals with the names of those 53 known veterans from the Lompoc Valley who died in service. The memorial surrounds the large flagpole at the park, and also includes an entrance wall, a veterans wall with the names of local veterans who purchased — or whose families or friends purchased — spaces to help fund the project.
Bob Hatch, retired president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, and U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War era, opened the memorial ceremony Saturday. Just last year, Hatch opened the groundbreaking ceremony on July 1, 2017.
"This hallowed place, from this day forward, will honor and remember those from Lompoc who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces of the United States," Hatch said. "This memorial will be for those [who served in the past] and those who come after ... they will live on forever."
Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl also addressed the large crowd gathered at Beattie Park on Saturday, reminding them that "freedom is not free."
"What a fantastic statement this memorial makes of the Lompoc Valley," Lingl said proudly. "This memorial will be one of the most visited sites in Lompoc. People will come sit, visit, pray and reflect on the price of freedom, and remembering those that died so we could be free."
Lingl continued: "Everything can be summed up by two words: 'thank you.' Thank you for those here today. Thank you to active duty veterans, the numerous donors and volunteers that helped make this day and dream come true.
"Thank you to the men and women this memorial is dedicated to; your sacrifice will never be forgotten," Lingl added.
Col. Michael Hough, commander of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base, delivered the keynote speech at Saturday's dedication, reminding the public that when a soldier from the community dies the pain is felt everywhere in a close-knit city such as Lompoc.
"When we lose one of our own, we lose a place that's not easily or even ever filled," Hough said. "Communities around our nation, from major cities to suburbs to small towns, you'll find memorials not unlike the one being dedicated here today.
"But it's my biased belief that it's in the smaller communities where memorials such as these have the greatest impact, because it's here where the sacrifices and losses are most acutely felt."
Hough added: "This memorial commemorates more than the sacrifice of those 53; it honors their lives and provides loved ones a place to reflect and, God willing, offer comfort and solace [to those] that suffered immense loss."
Those who laid down their lives to protect the country will never be forgotten, as each person commemorated at Beattie Park had left their friends, families and loved ones to serve when the nation needed them the most, Hough continued.
"Because of their supreme sacrifice, we cannot allow their names to fade," said Hough. "This Fallen Warriors Memorial will give them a deserved place of honor not only in our community but also in our hearts."