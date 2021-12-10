This Christmas season make a Santa Maria senior citizen's holiday bright with the gift of new socks.
This inexpensive donation is a practical gift for seniors living at nursing homes or at a home with limited mobility.
Drop off your donation of new socks at the Santa Maria Times office, 3200 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The socks will be gift wrapped and delivered on Dec. 23, so the last day to drop off a donation is Tuesday, Dec. 21.
If you have any questions please contact our main office line 805-925-2691.